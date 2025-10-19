Australia and Chennai Super Kings star player Nathan Ellis named his combined India-Australia-England ODI XI. Surprisingly, he snubbed cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who holds multiple world records to his name. The milestones of scoring most international runs and most centuries are among them. Ellis, who plied his trade for Indian Premier League side CSK in the 2025 edition, picked a total of five Indian players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, and Jasprit Bumrah. He picked Australia's David Warner as the opening partner for Rohit.

Ellis made the pick on Fox Cricket. Have a look at his combined India-England-Australia playing XI here -

David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Michael Bevan, Eoin Morgan, MS Dhoni, Brett Lee, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sachin, known as 'Master Blaster' for his ability to blast his way through any bowling attack and his very mastery over every skill, technique, and shot in the book, entertained and mesmerised the entire world with his batting from 1989-2013.

The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16. In the same year, on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has hit 100 centuries and 164 fifties, the most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. The Master Blaster is also the first-ever cricketer to have hit a double hundred in ODIs and to have played a total of 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar was part of the Indian team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. His dream to win the prestigious trophy came true after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

Sachin was also a part of Mumbai Indians franchise from 2008-13 as a player and won the IPL in 2013.

(With ANI Inputs)