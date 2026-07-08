Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday described the unveiling of the first-look poster of his biopic, 'Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story', on his 54th birthday as "the best birthday gift ever". The film, starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, is set to release in theatres on May 14 next year. Sharing his reaction after the poster launch, Ganguly said the occasion had made his birthday even more special. "Birthdays are always special and unveiling the first look of my biopic, *Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story*, today makes this one even more memorable. It is indeed the best birthday gift ever," he expressed.

The former skipper said the artwork transported him back to one of the defining moments of his cricket career while expressing confidence in Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of his journey. "The poster brings back a highly cherished moment from my cricketing journey. Rajkummar has approached the role with great sincerity and commitment," he added.

Extending his wishes to the makers, Ganguly hoped audiences would turn out in large numbers when the biographical drama arrives in cinemas next year. "I wish him and the entire team my very best, and I hope fans enjoy the movie on the big screen on May 14, 2027," he stated.

The first-look poster, unveiled by Rajkummar Rao on Ganguly's birthday, recreates one of the most iconic celebrations in Indian cricket history. The actor is seen standing shirtless on the Lord's balcony, reliving Ganguly's unforgettable shirt-waving celebration after India's dramatic victory in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final, with a giant Indian tricolour forming the backdrop.

Ganguly remains one of Indian cricket's most influential captains, having led the team's resurgence in the early 2000s with an aggressive leadership style. During his tenure, India scripted memorable overseas performances, including a historic Test series win in Pakistan in 2004 and a drawn series in Australia in 2003-04, while also ending Australia's 15-match winning streak with the famous 2-1 home Test series triumph in 2001.

Under Ganguly's captaincy, India also shared the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy title with Sri Lanka, reached the final of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, and lifted the NatWest Trophy in 2002, the triumph immortalised by his celebration at Lord's that now serves as the centrepiece of the film's first-look poster.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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