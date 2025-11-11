Unknown assailants fired at the gate of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's ancestral home in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the bowler decided to stay with the team for the first ODI against Sri Lanka as nobody was harmed in the incident. A source close to Naseem confirmed the incident which is being investigated. The match against Sri Lanka is being held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. "Naseem and most of his family members now reside in Islamabad but he has close relatives in Lower Dir who stay at the ancestral home," the source said. He said that Naseem, after speaking to his family, was assured that the incident is being looked into and he should focus on his cricket.

"Naseem then decided to remain with the team which plays its first match today," the source said.

Many of the national team players come from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where in Northern areas security forces are fighting terror attacks frequently.

The northern areas are also known for tribal feuds.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)