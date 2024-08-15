Jasprit Bumrah is expected to make a comeback for the three-Test series against New Zealand starting on October 16 after well-deserved break following India's T20 World Cup victory, but the pace spearhead could continue to be on rest for the two Tests against Bangladesh in September. It is understood that the Indian team management and selectors are looking to bring in more variations into the pace attack and hence a left-arm seam and swing bowler could be added to the bouquet of pacers who are vying for a Test cap.

In terms of exposure and experience, the selectors have two choices in Arshdeep Singh, who is a regular in T20 format and the injury prone and slightly erratic Khaleel Ahmed, who is rated very highly in some circles.

"In case of Bumrah, he knows his body the best and it will be up to him if he wants to play in the Tests against Bangladesh. The team management and selectors are very clear that India needs a 120 per cent fit Jasprit Bumrah for all five Tests against Australia Down Under. Before that, there is New Zealand in India, where he will probably play and get ready for the sterner tests," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In case of Arshdeep, his initiation into red ball cricket was in fact in Rahul Dravid's plans as well and accordingly he was sent to Kent last year to play some County games.

Khaleel is a much improved bowler but has a tendency to be erratic. The other choice for a left-arm seamer is Yash Dayal, but he is behind Khaleel and Arshdeep in this race.

Ajay Ratra in line to become North Zone national selector

It is understood that Salil Ankola's term has finally ended and he has been intimated that the selection meeting for tour of Sri Lanka was his last.

Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra, who once scored a Test hundred in the West Indies, is favourite to take up the fifth slot which by convention goes to a North Zone candidate.

The position became vacant after former chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma got the boot for his loose talk during a sting operation of a private channel.

Ratra, along with Ajay Mehra, Shakti Singh and RS Sodhi have been interviewed by CAC for the post.

The 42-year-old Ratra, who is also among the pool of coaches in the NCA, is currently in Australia as a part of the support staff of India A women's team that is on a limited-overs tour.

Once Ratra is back, it is expected that his appointment will be formally confirmed.

