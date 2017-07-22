 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Fears Grow For Ashes As Pay Row Drags On: Report

Updated: 22 July 2017 20:15 IST

Australian cricketers have been warned that the Ashes series could be scrapped even if a new play deal is reached.

Fears Grow For Ashes As Pay Row Drags On: Report
Australia had lost the 2015 Ashes series to England 2-3. © AFP

Australia's cricketers have been warned this year's Ashes series could be scrapped, even if a new pay deal is reached with the game's governing body, reports said on Saturday. Australian Cricketers Association chief Alistair Nicholson has warned the players via email the showpiece Test series against England, due to begin in Brisbane on November 23, is under threat. Negotiations over a new Memorandum of Understanding between players and Cricket Australia have all but broken down, although Nicholson and CA counterpart James Sutherland are scheduled to meet on Sunday, Fairfax Media said.

"If there is agreement, the next step would be the more intensive MOU and contract drafting period," Nicholson told the players in an email, seen by Fairfax Media.

"Given past experience and the massive detail involved, this would take some time and still may not be completed with time enough to meet the needs of fans, sponsors and broadcasters invested in the upcoming tours and the (Australian) summer of cricket. I add that it is hard to conceive of any further flexibility the players could possibly offer in these negotiations."

Cricket Australia said it was surprised and perplexed by the ACA's claims but would not comment on key details.

Australia's next series is a Test tour of Bangladesh in August.

While the Ashes are almost four months away, much preparation, including broadcast inventory and sponsorship and advertising deals, must be locked in far earlier, Fairfax Media said.

It added that the players had thought the two parties had reached common ground since Sutherland joined negotiations earlier this month. 

After months of negotiations, the players and CA have failed to reach agreement on a new pay deal, leaving 230 cricketers unemployed since the end of June when their contracts expired.

In an escalation of the protracted pay dispute, the players, through their union the ACA, decided to boycott this month's Australia A tour of South Africa.

Topics : Australia England Cricket
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The 2017/18 Ashes series are scheduled to being in November
  • The first Test is supposed to be held in Brisbane
  • Negotiations over new MoU between players and CA have all but broken down
Related Articles
There Is Much To Lose By Not Resolving Pay Dispute: Matthew Hayden
There Is Much To Lose By Not Resolving Pay Dispute: Matthew Hayden
Ravindra Jadeja Recalls 'Rockstar' Moment With Shane Warne
Ravindra Jadeja Recalls 'Rockstar' Moment With Shane Warne
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj Shatters Record, Becomes Highest Run-Getter In Women's ODIs
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj Shatters Record, Becomes Highest Run-Getter In Women's ODIs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.