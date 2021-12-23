Known to have a humorous personality on social media, David Warner once again sent Twitter into meltdown after giving his attention to a die-hard fan. The fan in question had tweeted to the Australian opener for 27 days in a row and finally got a reply on Thursday. On the 27th day of tweeting, Warner finally directed his attention to the user and also apologised for ignoring his previous attempts. The post which caught Warner's attention read, "Day 27 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies" and it was followed by sad and happy emojis.

Warner replied, "Sorry how are you".

Sorry how are you https://t.co/JvjnPjtfgw — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 23, 2021

(Keep clicking on the tweet to see the entire thread)

The fan's first tweet was on November 27.

Fans took to the comments section to laud the user's attempts and also congratulated him for finally getting a reply.

"David Warner ne reply diya bhai", one user said.

Meanwhile, another user lauded Warner and called him every "fan's favorite".

"But that's the man he is!! Even playing in the Ashes kept him quite humble & as usual thats why he's the fan's favorite.. Hats off to @davidwarner31", the user wrote.

The 35-year-old is currently playing in the Ashes series, where Australia lead 2-0 against England. The swashbuckling batter missed centuries in both the matches and is currently in amazing form.

During the first innings of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, he smashed 94 runs off 176 balls before getting dismissed by Ollie Robinson in the 56th over. His blistering knock also consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. The hosts won the match by nine wickets.

Meanwhile in the second Ashes Test, he once again slammed 95 runs off 167 deliveries and lost his wicket to Ben Stokes in the 65th over. He also registered 11 fours in the match, which Australia won by 275 runs.

With the third Ashes Test set to begin from Sunday at the MCG in Melbourne, Warner will be hoping to build on his fine form and make another attempt to bag his century in style.