MS Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. While he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni is still active in IPL. MS Dhoni is the only Indian cricket team captain to lead the side to triumphs in the ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. Under him, India also reached the No. 1 spot in Tests. Dhoni's popularity is still very high across the world.

In a video going viral, Dhoni was lauded for attending a friend's birthday party. In that gathering, a woman was over the moon as she got to click a photo with the great. Her expression has gone viral.

This just made me smile pic.twitter.com/QuZId2nEHj — ` (@WorshipDhoni) June 23, 2025

Earlier, Dhoni was joined by Australian batting great Matthew Hayden, South African duo of Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla as well as former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori as five men's cricketers in the ICC hallf of fame. Also inducted into the elite group were former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor and ex-Pakistan captain Sana Mir.

"It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," MS Dhoni said after being bestowed with the honour.

Dhoni's rise from Ranchi to one of the most well known cricketers is a stuff of legends.

"MS Dhoni's early performances had already marked him out as a player of composure and clarity. It was enough for the selectors to take a bold call and hand him the captaincy for the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007," the ICC said in a release.

"The timing was delicate. India had endured a disappointing exit in the group stage of the 50-over World Cup earlier that year, and the squad for the T20 edition was a young, largely untested group, missing many of the senior stalwarts of Indian cricket. Expectations were modest where India were far from tournament favourites.

"But under Dhoni's leadership, a new generation of players emerged - Rohit Sharma, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, among others - all playing fearless cricket.

"That approach paid off spectacularly. India went on to lift the trophy, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final and etching their names in history as the first T20 World Champions."