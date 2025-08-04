Following a left hamstring strain, Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the third T20I and the next three-game ODI series against West Indies. He suffered the injury during the second T20I against the Caribbean in Lauderhill, according to ESPNcricinfo. Khushdil Shah replaced him in the playing XI for the third T20I. While chasing a ball in the outfield during the 19th over of the West Indies' innings, Fakhar sustained the injury. The medical assessment conducted a follow-up medical evaluation, which revealed a minor strain to his left hamstring.

After the decisive final T20I on Monday, Fakhar will now return to Pakistan on August 4, as confirmed by the PCB. The PCB medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore will continue to oversee his recovery. A replacement player for the ODI team has not yet been confirmed by the PCB.

Fakhar got starts in each of the first two games, but found himself unable to kick on in either, getting scored of 28 and 20.

Zaman has being ruled out of an tournament/series for the second time this year earlier, he was ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due a muscular strain while fielding in the opening over against New Zealand at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on February 19.

The injury occurred when New Zealand opener Will Young drove a delivery from Shaheen Afridi through the covers, evading the infield. Zaman sprinted to intercept the ball and managed to palm it back to Babar Azam for the return throw.

At the time, he was himself a part of the squad to replace Saim Ayub, who, too, was injured chasing after a ball to the boundary earlier in South Africa, and spent three months on the sidelines.

The T20I series in Florida is tied at one apiece. The three ODIs will take place in Trinidad.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat.

