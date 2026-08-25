Much was expected from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during East Zone's Duleep Trophy quarter-final against North East Zone. However, he could not deliver with the bat as he fell for eight off just six balls after hitting two fours. His team, though, is coasting towards a big win after Sudip Kumar Gharami (146) and Shahbaz Ahmed (167) starred. Courtesy of their knocks, East Zone scored 467 in the first innings. The East Zone bowlers bowled North East Zone out for 111 in the first innings and then enforced the follow-on.

Things are not looking good in the second innings either, as they were reduced to 90/8. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a big part in that score as he dismissed North East's top-scorer Kishan Lyngdoh (25) and Imliwati Lemtur (4). Sooryavanshi's wily left-arm spin got him the two wickets in the same over. "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provides double delight. Picks up 2 wickets in the over. 2 excellent catches as well," the BCCI wrote in a post on X.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provides Double Delight



Picks up wickets in the over. 2 excellent catches as well.



North East Zone are 79/7 in the 2nd innings after following on.



Scorecard https://t.co/XJFhfvvTIU#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/NnYbBPnrja — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's jersey number was taped in a way that only the number '3' was visible. The exact reason behind the taping isn't known, but it could be that the 15-year-old did so in order to keep his number as '3'.

'3' is the number that Sooryavanshi dons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals (RR). It could be that the taping was done on his Duleep Trophy jersey in order to hide a possible misprint.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's highly anticipated Duleep Trophy debut did not turn out to be one worth remembering, as he got out for just 8 runs in East Zone's quarter-final clash against North East Zone. Appointed vice-captain to Ishan Kishan despite being only 15 years old, Sooryavanshi did not perform well with the bat. After hitting two boundaries, the left-hander departed off his sixth delivery. However, one interesting thing could be noticed as Sooryavanshi walked back to the pavilion: half of his jersey number was taped.

Unfortunately for him, Sooryavanshi lasted only six balls. After slamming pacer Bishworjit Konthoujam for two boundaries, the Manipur bowler got his revenge on the final ball of the second over.

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