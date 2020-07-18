Faf du Plessis Auctions Bat, Pink ODI Jersey To Raise Funds In Fight Against COVID-19
Faf du Plessis was nominated by his former teammate AB de Villiers to donate the items in order to raise funds for feeding the underprivileged.
Highlights
Faf du Plessis announced on Instagram that he will be auctioning his bat
Du Plessis will also be auctioning his Pink ODI jersey from a 2016 game
Du Plessis was nominated by De Villiers to donate items to raise funds
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis on Saturday announced that he will be auctioning one of his bats and a pink ODI jersey in order to raise funds for feeding vulnerable children from local communities. Du Plessis was nominated by his former teammate AB de Villiers to donate the items in order to raise funds for feeding the underprivileged. "As you all know the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on a lot of people, and we're experiencing these effects first hand in South Africa," Du Plessis wrote on Instagram.
All in Africa Challenge Hey Guys, As you all know the Covid - 19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on a lot of people, and we're experiencing these effects first hand in South Africa. I've accepted the @allin_africa challenge after being nominated by @siya_kolisi_the_bear and @abdevilliers17 . I've donated one of my almost new IXU bats and my Pink ODI shirt from the 2016 Pink ODI against England that will be auctioned on All in Africa's website. All of the proceeds of the auction will go towards a project I've launched with the Hillsong Africa Foundation. The goal of the project is to raise R500 000 that will be used to feed vulnerable children from local communities. Every donation will go a long way in helping these children. If you'd like to make a bid on these items, please check out link in my bio Stay safe
"I've donated one of my almost new IXU bats and my Pink ODI shirt from the 2016 Pink ODI against England that will be auctioned on All in Africa's website," he added.
Du Plessis has decided to auction one of his new IXU bats and the pink ODI jersey that he wore against England in an ODI match.
The former South Africa skipper had also been involved in charity work amid the pandemic and he had raised funds to feed kids in South Africa.
Du Plessis is currently playing in the ongoing 3TC Solidarity Cup.
The right-handed batsman is representing the OUTsurance Kingfishers in the match.