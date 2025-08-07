India captain Shubman Gill silenced his doubters during the recently-concluded Test series against England, smashing 754 runs in five matches. He finished the duel as the top run-getter and was also named India's Player of the Series after the visitors drew the five-game rubber at 2-2. Gill's tally is the highest by a captain in a Test series, just behind Don Bradman, who had scored 801 runs vs England. However, Gill dropped down four places to 13th in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters.

Gill was at the 9th place in the rankings prior to the fifth and final Test. He scored just 32 runs in the series-decider, which is why his rating points took a hit in the latest standings.

Following their exceptional performance in The Oval Test, Indian fast-bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna gained their career-best ratings of 674 points and 368 points, respectively, in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings.

While Player of the Match in the fifth Test, Siraj climbed 12 places to grab 15th spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings, fellow pacer Krishna moved 25 places to rank 59th in the list after picking up eight wickets in the deciding Test, which India won by six runs.

This is both Siraj and Krishna's highest ever position in the Test ranking, after churning out match-winning spells in the final Test against England, as per the ICC.

England pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue have also attained their career-best positions after snapping eight wickets each in The Oval Test. While Atkinson breaks into the top 10 for the first time, Tongue is up 14 places to secure the 46th position in the rankings table.

The Oval centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal gained three spots to break into the top five for Test batters with 792 rating points, even as the other centurions in the game, Joe Root and Harry Brook, continue to firmly hold the first two positions in the ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings.

(With ANI Inputs)