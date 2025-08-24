Three companies have shown interest in becoming Indian cricket team's title sponsor following Dream11's exit, a source revealed. Just days ahead of Asia Cup 2025, fantasy sports platform Dream11 backed out as lead sponsor after the recent passing of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' in the Indian Parliament, which bans real-money gaming platforms. The source revealed that Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Toyota Motor Corporation and a Fintech start-up have all shown interest till now. However, the official tendering process has not started yet and according the source, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting more money than their previous deal with Dream11.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday said that the board will follow the laws of the country.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia said.

If the BCCI is unable to get a new sponsorship before the Asia Cup, which starts September 9, the Indian team will play the tournament without a lead sponsor.

Sources also revealed that while the Indian team's Asia Cup jerseys, featuring Dream11, have already been printed, the same won't be used for the event.

Dream11 had joined hands with the BCCI in 2023, signing a deal worth Rs 358 crore, comprising Rs 3 crore per home match and Rs 1 crore per away game.

Talking about Asia Cup, the continental event is set to start on September 9, with the final set to be played on 28th of the month. The tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates with the matches taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

India announced a 15-member squad for the event and a list of five reserved. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side with Shubman Gill being his deputy.