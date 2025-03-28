Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal slammed Pakistan for the "shameful" T20I series defeat in New Zealand. He urged the management to prepare teams based on "merit" like India and not favouritism. Pakistan's shambolic five T20I series ended in Wellington with an eight-wicket defeat in the final game. With another taste of defeat, Pakistan's inexperienced side surrendered a 4-1 loss on Wednesday. Kamran didn't mince his words while analysing Pakistan's performance. According to him, Pakistan looked like a "local team" and needed to shift from its policy of selecting teams based on favouritism to merit.

He cited India's example and the dominance the T20 World Cup Champions have exuded by making teams based on merit.

"Our team looked like a local team. It was a shameful performance. Our performance is zero, and nobody has realised it. Look at the ongoing IPL. If you play the youngsters playing there against this Pakistan team, they will win the series. India wins all the matches because they make the team on merit, not like us. In Pakistan, teams are made based on favourites," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

In the aftermath of Pakistan's defeat, skipper Salman Ali Agha admitted that the touring party got completely outplayed by the hosts but was willing to take away the positives from the series.

"They were outstanding. They outplayed us in the whole series. There were plenty of positives, though. The way Hasan batted and Haris batted in Auckland. The way Sufiyan bowled today. When we were coming in here, the focus was on the Asia Cup and the World Cup. I did alright. It doesn't matter when you lose the series," Salman said in the post-match presentation.

After a T20I series heartbreak, Pakistan will shift its focus on the three ODIs, which will begin on Saturday at McLean Park.

