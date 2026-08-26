Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has provided a huge update on legendary all-rounder Imran Khan amid concerns over his health and well-being. The former Pakistan captain has been in jail for well over three years on corruption charges, and his health has deteriorated over time. Recently, 22 former cricket captains, including India's Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, signed a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking proper medical treatment for Imran, who served as the country's PM from 2018 to 2022.

During an appearance on Sky Sports' Stick to Cricket podcast, Raja was asked to provide an update on Imran by former England cricketers David Lloyd and Alastair Cook, who expressed concerns over the physical well-being of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief confirmed recent reports that Imran had recently experienced an issue with his eye, which was taken care of.

"He is in isolation. He's got a lot of fans, but it's just that the poor guy has been behind bars for three years now. It's been a tough one for him," said Raja.

"Just a week back, there was some problem with his eye that seems to have been sorted, but otherwise, he's holding up. I mean, he's got a solid temperament, as we all know," he added.

Meanwhile, the letter to the Pakistan PM was signed by Michael Atherton, Alex Blackwell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Alastair Cook, Michael Gatting, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Lee Germon, Adam Gilchrist, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Andrew Strauss, Dilip Vengsarkar, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

"Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered that Imran Khan be transferred to hospital for examination by a medical board that was to include his own personal physicians and his sister, Dr Uzma Khan," the letter says, as quoted by Cricinfo.

"The Court also reinstated weekly family visits. These were very welcome steps. Concerningly, Mr Khan's hospital stay lasted only a few hours. He was examined by a state-appointed team rather than the board the Court had directed, declared "medically fit," and returned to Adiala Jail before that board could complete its work," it added.

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