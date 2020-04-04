Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Javed Miandad Says Players Involved In Spot-Fixing Should Be "Severely Punished"

Updated: 04 April 2020 21:31 IST

Javed Miandad remarks follow player Mohammad Hafeez's protests over former opener Sharjeel Khan's return despite receiving a five-year ban in 2017 over a spot-fixing case.

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Javed Miandad Says Players Involved In Spot-Fixing Should Be "Severely Punished"
Javed Miandad scored 8832 runs for Pakistan in Test cricket. © AFP

Cricketers involved in match fixing should be hanged, former Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad suggested Friday. Match-fixing and spot-fixing -- determining the outcome of a specific part of a game rather than the overall result -- have stained the country's sport for several years. "Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished," Miandad, who scored Pakistan's second-highest Test runs with 8832, said on his YouTube channel.

"Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone, and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this."

His remarks follow player Mohammad Hafeez's protests over former opener Sharjeel Khan's return despite receiving a five-year ban in 2017 over a spot-fixing case.

Meanwhile, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal faces a ban of six months to life after being charged for not reporting a fixing offer last month, a crime under Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.

Fixing was exposed in 1995 after Australians Shane Warne, Tim May and Mark Waugh alleged then-skipper Salim Malik offered them bribes to under-perform in matches.

That led to a judicial inquiry that banned Malik for life.

But in 2010, then Pakistan skipper Salman Butt and fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were involved in a spot-fixing case that led to five-year bans.

Only Amir returned to international cricket -- a comeback that also raised opposition, most prominently by Hafeez.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Javed Miandad Sharjeel Khan Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Hafeez Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Miandad said severe action needs to be taken against match fixers
  • In 2010, three Pakistan players were involved in spot-fixing
  • Only Mohammad Amir returned to international cricket
Related Articles
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: "Crowd Puller" Javed Miandad Catches Up With Fans During Historic Test In Rawalpindi. Watch Video
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: "Crowd Puller" Javed Miandad Catches Up With Fans During Historic Test In Rawalpindi. Watch Video
"Sri Lanka Cricket Should Penalise Players," Javed Miandad Lashes Out At Players Who Boycotted Pakistan Tour
"Sri Lanka Cricket Should Penalise Players," Javed Miandad Lashes Out At Players Who Boycotted Pakistan Tour
India vs West Indies 2019: Virat Kohli 19 Runs Shy Of Becoming Leading ODI Run-Scorer Against West Indies
India vs West Indies 2019: Virat Kohli 19 Runs Shy Of Becoming Leading ODI Run-Scorer Against West Indies
Photos Of Imran Khan, Other Pakistani Cricketers Removed From Chinnaswamy Stadium
Photos Of Imran Khan, Other Pakistani Cricketers Removed From Chinnaswamy Stadium
Photographs Of Pakistani Cricketers Removed From Mohali Stadium
Photographs Of Pakistani Cricketers Removed From Mohali Stadium
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.