Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed recently made a successful comeback to international cricket. He played his first Test series in three years against New Zealand recently at home and scored three half-centuries and a ton for Pakistan. After being picked over Mohammad Rizwan in the team, Sarfaraz repaid the trust shown as he scored 335 runs in the two-match series. Wishes and praises poured in for Sarfaraz for his gritty knock in the second Test.

Now in a video, that has gone viral, Sarfaraz can be seen singing a song 'Sada khush raho tum...' at Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood's wedding.

Earlier, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria took a jibe at those who had dropped Sarfaraz from the national squad earlier. "The people who dropped him from the team are hiding their faces. They have now realised that they didn't treat him well. Second innings while chasing is probably the most difficult one, Sarfaraz played the best knock of his career under pressure. He scored runs on a difficult pitch where the so-called world-class batter Babar Azam failed. Against off-spinners, he doesn't have sweep shots and is unable to take charge. And in the end, he gave up," Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

The second and final Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw but not before going down to the wire. Sarfaraz was the ninth wicket to fall. At that stage, Pakistan had 287 runs on the board in pursuit of 319 in the final innings. Abrar Ahmed came in as the final batter and stayed not out with Naseem Shah before bad light forced stumps.

The series ended in a 0-0 draw as none between Pakistan and New Zealand could win a game.

With AFP Inputs

