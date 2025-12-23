Former India spinner Amit Mishra has made a significant remark regarding star batter Rohit Sharma's physical transformation ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 24. Rohit underwent a major transformation, losing approximately 11 kg before his return to the international circuit in October this year. The India captain has been in great touch recently, slamming a fifty and a hundred in a three-match ODI series. The 38-year-old carried that momentum into the ODIs against South Africa, scoring 146 runs in two matches, including two half-centuries.

Speaking on MensXP's YouTube channel, Mishra shared his views on Rohit's weight loss journey, noting that the definition of fitness has changed in the modern era. The former leg-spinner also advised the players to maintain their original physique, and not just for the looks.

"Everybody's body is not the same. There is a difference. The type is different. Fitness is judged more on looks these days. To look lean. It is better to have a genuine body and maintain your fitness. Eat well, work hard, you will stay fit. Take care of your diet and do things naturally. Don't be fit to just look fit. There are many examples of those who made themselves look fit in short time, I will not take names, but later they have faced many issues with their body. It is better to have good sleep, eat well, do natural things. Go the gym, it is good, but also for running go out on the ground. You need to have that mindset," said Mishra.

Mishra, however, went on to claim that Rohit was always a fit player, adding that the latter was never slow on the field and was always proactive.

"Rohit Sharma has made a comeback and is fit. He was fit before as well. I have played with him. People called him heavy but I never felt that he was slow on the field or could not score runs. It was not like he would bat and go out, he would field as well and was active. Everyone have their opinion and perspective," he added.

Rohit will now be seen in action during the Vijay Hazare Trophy after being named in Mumbai's squad for the initial rounds. He is then likely to join the Indian team for a three-match ODIs against New Zealand, starting January 11.