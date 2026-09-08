Chennai Super Kings are undoubtedly one of the greatest teams in IPL history. With five titles to their name, CSK have established themselves as one of the joint-most successful franchises in the tournament. However, the last few seasons have been disappointing, as they have failed to qualify for the playoffs since their title-winning campaign in 2023. Ever since MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have struggled to regain their old form and have lacked consistency. For IPL 2026, the Chennai-based franchise brought in Sanju Samson as their new opener and wicketkeeper, while Dhoni did not feature in a single match due to injury.

As CSK gear up for IPL 2027, former India batter Sadagoppan Ramesh has urged the team management to appoint Samson as the new captain, replacing Gaikwad.

"CSK are seemingly considering many options for the captaincy and even wondering whether a change is needed. Sanju Samson should be considered as captain because he's such a fantastic team player. The CSK captaincy must be changed, and if it is, CSK must seriously consider Sanju Samson," said Ramesh on his Instagram handle.

"Samson has also captained 66 matches in the IPL and won 33. So he has a 50% success rate. Under him, RR performed well, reaching the final and making another playoff appearance. Of course, CSK need several other things to change, and just making Sanju the captain won't win them the trophy. But if at all they change captains, Sanju must be strongly considered," he added.

Notably, Samson captained Rajasthan Royals for five seasons from 2021 to 2025. In IPL 2026, he scored 477 runs in 14 matches and emerged as CSK's highest run-scorer.

Gaikwad, on the other hand, managed 337 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28.08. Additionally, he recorded the lowest strike rate among all batters in the powerplay.

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