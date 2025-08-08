India captain Shubman Gill has been on the receiving end of some massive praise from fans and experts, following his breathtaking tour with the bat in England. Gill raised his stocks in the five-match rubber against England, smashing 754 runs to emerge as the leading runscorer in his debut series as captain. Speaking on Cricbuzz, former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik showered heaps of praise on Gill, saying that the young batter silenced all of his doubters. Karthik also noted the changes made by Gill in his batting technique, as well as the way he dealt with the media pressure during the lengthy tour.

"He's been aggressive at times; sometimes he did cross the line. I think he'll change that about himself to an extent. I hope he doesn't change it too much. But most importantly, the way he handled the English media [he did it very well]. Walking into this series, people were asking - Shubman Gill, away from India, his record can be better. And he said, 'I want to be the best batter across both teams'. It's one thing to have confidence, but you've got to back that up with skill. He came prepared. There was a vulnerability in his batting [against] the ball coming back in. He found a way to work on his technique and counter it," said Karthik.

Karthik suggested that Gill should get a lot of credit for the way he batted in the second Test, saying that his 430-run aggregate in the contest at Edgbaston was the most defining moment of the series.

"What was the defining part of what he achieved was the hunger and determination. That 269 and the hundred he got at Edgbaston, the amount of time he batted was astounding," he added.

Gill's next assignment as captain will see India take on West Indies for two Tests, starting October 2. Before that, he will be leading North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy.