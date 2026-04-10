A sweet conversation between former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha and daughter Anvi has gone viral on social media. In a video posted by Wriddhiman's wife Romi Mitra, Wriddhiman responded to repeated requests from his daughter about meeting Shubman Gill. Incidentally, Gill was Wriddhiman's teammate during their time in IPL side Gujarat Titans. "You want to meet Shubman Gill? Ok! But like everyone else, you'll have to wait in line and meet him. No unfair advantage will be given," he responded to Anvi's requests. While Anvi reminded her father that he was a star who shared the dressing room with Gill, Wriddhiman quickly responded that it was in the past.

Wriddhiman earned a lot of respect during his playing days and is considered a major name in the history of Bengal cricket.

Mohammed Shami congratulated Wriddhiman Saha for leaving an ‘indelible mark' on the game of cricket after the wicket-keeper batter retired from all forms of cricket.

Saha received a guard of honour from his teammates on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match against Punjab at Eden Gardens back in February 2025.

“Today we bid farewell to a true legend of Indian cricket, Wriddhiman Saha. His brilliant glove work and countless memorable moments, both on and off the field, have left an indelible mark. From the Ranji Trophy to the national team, his dedication and passion have inspired us all. Wishing you the best in your next chapter, Wriddhiman. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations!"

In 141 First-Class matches, Saha has scored 7,169 runs at an average of 48.68, including 14 centuries and 44 fifties. The 40-year-old last played for India in December 2021 against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

At the international level, Saha featured in 40 Tests, scoring 1,353 runs at an average of 29.41, along with nine ODIs.

(With agency inputs)

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