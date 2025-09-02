Virat Kohli played an integral role in the success of Indian cricket in the 2010s, particularly during his peak years between 2015 and 2019. Arguably the most famous cricketer in the world, meeting a star of Kohli's stature and fame could be intimidating for. Former India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai has revealed that his first meeting with Virat Kohli turned out in an 'unexpected' manner. However, Desai also revealed how Kohli won him over with his witty humour just a few months later.

Soham Desai worked as a strength and conditioning coach with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for nearly eight years, spending half the time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the other half as part of India's senior men's team.

Desai shared the unforgettable experience of meeting Virat Kohli for the first time, and how an unexpected interaction took place.

"IPL 2018, National Cricket Academy, Bangalore. I spot Virat stepping in, the stadium still buzzing behind him. He's looking for the physio, but our introductions are brief, formal, almost storm-like. I ask, "Need any help?" He replies with a straight face, "I'm good." Simple. Direct. First impressions made - but not the kind anyone expects," Desai wrote on a LinkedIn post.

However, while Desai's first meeting with Kohli may not have gone to plan, he also shared an incident from a few months later that created the beginning of their bond.

"Three months later, it's fitness testing time at NCA before a big England Test Tour. Basu Sir looks at me-"Help VK with his routine." Virat glances at me, grins, and quips: "No way I'm running with this guy-he runs like a maniac!" Cue the laughter. Quick wit, quick camaraderie. Everyone bursts out laughing - including me," shared Desai.

"Here's the lesson: Respect isn't built in handshakes. It's earned when professionals watch each other work - see the hustle, the honest effort, the awareness that sets the elite apart. Virat doesn't rely on what he's heard - he sees, he observes, he registers everything," Desai added.

Kohli was captain of the Indian team when Desai first met him, in what was a highly successful period for India, particularly in Test cricket.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier in 2025, retiring as the nation's most successful Test captain. He led India to victory in 40 out of his 68 Tests as captain, between 2014 and 2022.