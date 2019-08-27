 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ex-Cricketer's Fake Profile Created On Facebook; Hunt On For Culprit

Updated: 27 August 2019 15:01 IST

An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of former cricketer Sandeep Patil and trying to seek on it phone numbers of well-known personalities.

Ex-Cricketer
Sandeep Patil lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station. © PTI

An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of former cricketer Sandeep Patil and trying to seek on it phone numbers of well-known personalities, police said on Tuesday. A friend brought the fake social media account to Patil's notice last week when he was at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Dadar area here, he said.

Patil then found the account, having his photograph, being operated by an unidentified user who had asked for contact numbers of some members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and several famous personalities through the Facebook messenger, the official said.

The accused had also messaged some prominent cricketers from the fake account and asked for their phone numbers, he said.

Patil, who does not have any social media account, immediately informed the BCCI and later lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an offence under sections of the Information Technology Act, he said, adding that search was on for the unidentified accused.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sandeep Madhusudan Patil India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A friend brought the fake social media account to Sandeep Patil's notice
  • The accused had also messaged some prominent cricketers
  • Patil informed BCCI and lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Better Than Virat Kohli In Limited-Overs Cricket: Sandeep Patil
Rohit Sharma Better Than Virat Kohli In Limited-Overs Cricket: Sandeep Patil
Yuvraj Singh Needs To Prove Form And Fitness Ahead of 2019 World Cup, Says Sandeep Patil
Yuvraj Singh Needs To Prove Form And Fitness Ahead of 2019 World Cup, Says Sandeep Patil
Sachin Tendulkar Could Have Been Dropped in 2012: Sandeep Patil
Sachin Tendulkar Could Have Been Dropped in 2012: Sandeep Patil
Considered Removing Mahendra Singh Dhoni From Captaincy: Sandeep Patil
Considered Removing Mahendra Singh Dhoni From Captaincy: Sandeep Patil
Was Sachin Tendulkar Forced to Retire? Chief Selector Smartly Ducks Query
Was Sachin Tendulkar Forced to Retire? Chief Selector Smartly Ducks Query
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.