Ex-Cricketer's Fake Profile Created On Facebook; Hunt On For Culprit

An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of former cricketer Sandeep Patil and trying to seek on it phone numbers of well-known personalities, police said on Tuesday. A friend brought the fake social media account to Patil's notice last week when he was at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Dadar area here, he said.

Patil then found the account, having his photograph, being operated by an unidentified user who had asked for contact numbers of some members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and several famous personalities through the Facebook messenger, the official said.

The accused had also messaged some prominent cricketers from the fake account and asked for their phone numbers, he said.

Patil, who does not have any social media account, immediately informed the BCCI and later lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an offence under sections of the Information Technology Act, he said, adding that search was on for the unidentified accused.