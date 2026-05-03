Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to shine with his performances in red-ball cricket, especially T20s. The southpaw is only 15 years old, but he has already made a name for himself with his unbelievable batting skills. The teenager shot to the limelight after being picked by Rajasthan Royals for a massive sum of Rs 1.1 crore. Once he got a chance, he cemented his spot in the team's Playing XI with some terrific performances. Sooryavanshi followed it up with impressive shows for India's Under-19 team before spreading his magic in IPL 2026. The player is just 15, and he already has the two fastest centuries by an Indian player in T20 cricket. Vaibhav scored a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans in just his third IPL game last season. In 2026, he smashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers all around the park to race to his hundred in 36 balls.

As Sooryavanshi continues to rise through the ranks, there has been big discussion regarding when the player should be given a chance to play for the senior Indian team. While the talks have been focused around white-ball cricket, former Australia captain Aaron Finch believes that the player could shine in Test cricket as well.

"There's a place in Test cricket for impact players like that. You think of Rishabh Pant and the point of difference he has, he's one player who can put real fear into an opposition because he's unpredictable," Finch told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Finch suggested the number five batting spot for Sooryavanshi in Test cricket.

"We've seen what Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) can do against the new ball in T20. If he batted at five in Test cricket against a 50-over-old ball, what could he do there?" he added.

"The thing that astounds me is his ability to strike the ball from ball one. Even against the best bowlers in the world, he walks out; he's got no fear, but he also has the ability to sum up game situations as well. As a 15-year-old, that's an incredible skill to have. He's mature way beyond his years," said Finch.

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