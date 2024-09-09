India's top-order batter Shubman Gill believes the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh shapes up to be an interesting and intriguing contest. The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played in Chennai on September 19, followed by the second Test in Kanpur starting on September 27. Gill has been included in India's squad for the Chennai game, which sees the return of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli into the Test scheme of things, while left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has been given a maiden call-up.

"I don't think you can underestimate any international side. The kind of cricket Bangladesh has played in the last couple of months, especially in Pakistan, has been impressive. Their fast bowlers and the way their middle-order batters have absorbed pressure shouldn't be disregarded. So, I believe it will be an interesting and intriguing contest,” said Gill to JioCinema.

In 25 Tests so far, Gill has made 1492 runs at an average of 35.52, with the last year seeing him transition into a number three batter. Asked about the challenges he's had in batting at number three in Tests, Gill remarked, "Quite often, when you're playing in a different position, everyone knows your potential, but you still have to prove yourself."

“In the initial matches when I played as number three, I couldn't perform well – against West Indies and South Africa. I was getting good starts, scoring 20s and 30s, but I wasn't able to convert them. When I returned, I knew I had to turn these performances around. Moving forward, my goal is to convert my fifties into big hundreds," he added.

As a number three batter, Gill amassed 452 runs in nine innings during this year's 4-1 Test series against England, while averaging 56.50. "That was a big confidence boost for me, especially after losing the first Test match. Quite a few players were unavailable, so there was pressure on us to win the series.

“I had never played five Test matches before, so it was a good experience and exciting to feel that intensity. Even after getting breaks following two Test matches, we never dropped that intensity," stated Gill on learnings from the England series win.

