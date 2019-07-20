 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Don't Think It's Fair To Have A Result Like That": Eoin Morgan On World Cup Triumph

Updated: 20 July 2019 10:43 IST

England captain Eoin Morgan said that it was not fair to have a result like that in a World Cup final.

"Don
England were crowned champions thanks to their superior boundary count in the World Cup 2019 final. © AFP

England captain Eoin Morgan admitted that he is troubled with the way the 2019 World Cup ended. England and New Zealand played out a match that was tied twice -- first in regular play and then in the Super Over -- and Morgan's side won the title on the basis of their superior tally of boundaries in the match. "I don't think it's fair to have a result like that when there's very little between the sides," Morgan told The Times. "I don't think there was one moment that you could say: 'That actually cost the game there.' It was quite balanced."

In what has since been described as the greatest World Cup final ever and even the greatest ODI match ever played, the method of finding the winner has come under almost universal criticism and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was hailed for the way he handled the defeat. 

Morgan is normally known for his clear headed approach and has been credited with leading a sea change in England's attitude towards white ball cricket but even he admitted that he is struggling to make sense of what happened in the final. 

"I'm black and white. I'm normally going: 'I know. I was there, that happened.' (But) I can't stick my finger on where the game was won and lost. I'm not sure winning it makes it any easier. It would be more difficult to lose, of course," he said. 

"There's no defining moment that you'd say: 'Yes, we thoroughly deserved it.' It's just been crazy."

The match ebbed and flowed and there were times when one side looked as likely to win the game as the other. Morgan said that he has been speaking to Williamson, with whom he has played on a number of occasions in the Indian Premier League, about the game. 

"I spoke to Kane over the last couple of days on numerous occasions and none of us has come up with a rational explanation as to the various times we gave them the game and they gave it back to us. Like me, he can't get his head around everything," he said. 

The 32-year-old, however, agreed that the final was probably the greatest ever cricket match. "By a long way. I can't think of a game that's come close. Madness. I should be cheery about it, shouldn't I?" he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan World Cup 2019 Cricket New Zealand vs England, Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Eoin Morgan admitted that he is troubled with the way WC 2019 final ended
  • England won the title on the basis of their superior tally of boundaries
  • Eoin Morgan also said that it was probably the greatest ever cricket
Related Articles
Eoin Morgan Says No Decision Yet On Future After England World Cup Win
Eoin Morgan Says No Decision Yet On Future After England World Cup Win
"Jos Buttler Is A Strong Candidate For Captaincy," Says Andrew Strauss
"Jos Buttler Is A Strong Candidate For Captaincy," Says Andrew Strauss
"Adil Rashid Said Allah Was With Us": Eoin Morgan After England
"Adil Rashid Said Allah Was With Us": Eoin Morgan After England's World Cup Glory
Wimbledon, ICC
Wimbledon, ICC's Twitter Banter Amid Tense Finals On Sunday
World Cup Final, New Zealand vs England: England
World Cup Final, New Zealand vs England: England's Road To Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

WC Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.