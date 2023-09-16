England all-rounder Moeen Ali achieved the milestone of completing 350 international wickets in the match against New Zealand. In the match, Ali took four wickets to clinch his 350-wicket landmark and helped England beat New Zealand by 100 runs in the fourth ODI match at the Lord's on Friday and seal the four-match series 3-1. Ali has featured in 278 matches so far and has taken 353 scalps with an average of 39.27 and an economy of 4.33. He has the best bowling figure of 6/53 in an innings and 10/112 best bowling spell in a test match.

In 68 Test matches, Ali has taken 204 wickets with an average of 37.31 and an economy of 3.62. Playing 132 ODI games, he has 106 wickets having an average of 47.76 and 5.29. In T20Is, He has 43 wickets.

Coming to the match, England elected to bat first. After the early dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, a 79-run stand between Malan and Joe Root (29) brought England to three figures. Malan smashed his fifth ton and formed important partnerships with skipper Jos Buttler (36) and Liam Livingstone (28) to power England to the 250-run mark. Handy contributions from the lower order led by Sam Curran (20), took England to 311/9 in 50 overs.

Rachin Ravindra (4/60) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell took two wickets. Kyle Jamieson got one wicket.

In the chase of 312, NZ batting once again faltered. Except for knocks from Rachin Ravindra (61 in 48 balls with three fours and four sixes) and Henry Nicholls (41 in 48 balls), the Kiwis batters failed to make much impact and were bundled out for 211 in 38.2 overs, losing the match by 100 runs.

Advertisement

Moeen Ali (4/50) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Liam Livingstone, Curran, David Willey and Brydon Carse took a wicket each.

England won the series 3-1 and Malan took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)