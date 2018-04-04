 
England's James Anderson Becomes Most Over-Worked Pacer In Test History

Updated: 04 April 2018 11:45 IST

Midway through the final day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, he overtook the previous record of 30,019 held by West Indies great Courtney Walsh who retired in 2001.

Anderson is now 4th on the list of players to have bowled the most deliveries in Tests. © AFP

England quick James Anderson became the most over-worked seam bowler in Test cricket history on Tuesday when he fired down his 30,020th delivery.

Walsh in his career took 519 wickets at 24.44 while Anderson has 531 dismissals at 27.34.

Anderson is now fourth on the list of players to have bowled the most deliveries in Test cricket with the top three all spinners, headed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan with 44,039.

(With inputs from AFP)

New Zealand vs England: Stuart Broad Becomes Second England Bowler To Enter 400-Wicket Club In Tests
James Anderson Shines As England Wrap Up Big Tour Win Over Cricket Australia XI
Ashes 2017: James Anderson Replaces Ben Stokes As England Vice-Captain
