England Test captain Ben Stokes has said he feels "quite lucky" to be alive after being hit in the face by a cricket ball. All-rounder Stokes suffered a broken cheekbone after being hit by the ball during a net session while he was coaching academy players at his county side Durham in February. Stokes underwent surgery and is set to play in two first-class County Championship games next month, but he revealed the incident could have been so much worse. "I copped one straight in the face," the 34-year-old told the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"Pretty nasty but, funnily, probably the best result of a bad situation, to be honest. Just a couple of inches one way or the other, I might not be here doing this interview, if I didn't turn my head round.

"All things considered, although I had pretty major facial surgery to sort it out, it was a bit of a mess under here (cheekbone), I've got out quite lucky. So pretty thankful for that."

He added: "Obviously it set everything back about a month, five weeks, with getting back to where I wanted to be to play at the start of the season for Durham, but just had to sort of quickly go back to the drawing board and put a plan together to get me ready to play a couple of games for Durham before the Test summer starts.

"At the back end of all that now but it was a pretty scary situation. Thankfully still here and everything's all right."

Stokes is expected to be fit to lead England in the first Test of their home season against New Zealand at Lord's starting on June 4 as they look to recover from their woeful 4-1 Ashes humiliation in Australia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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