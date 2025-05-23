England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2, Live Updates: England will be resuming the Day 2 of the ongoing One-Off Test against Zimbabwe from 498/3. Currently, Ollie Pope (169*) and Harry brook (9*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. The number three Pope top-scored with 169 not out at better than a run-a-ball. That England almost made 500 runs in a day, allied to Pope's fourth score of over 150 at this level, emphasised the gulf between the sides in what is Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years. (Live Scorecard)