England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates
England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2, Live Updates: England will be resuming the Day 2 of the ongoing One-Off Test against Zimbabwe from 498/3.
England will be resuming the Day 2 of the ongoing One-Off Test against Zimbabwe from 498/3. Currently, Ollie Pope (169*) and Harry brook (9*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. The number three Pope top-scored with 169 not out at better than a run-a-ball. That England almost made 500 runs in a day, allied to Pope's fourth score of over 150 at this level, emphasised the gulf between the sides in what is Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years.
One-off Test, Zimbabwe in England, One-off Test, 2025, May 22, 2025
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
551/5 (95.3)
ZIM
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.77
Batsman
Harry Brook
48 (47)
Jamie Smith
0* (1)
Bowler
Blessing Muzarabani
133/2 (24)
Tanaka Chivanga
113/1 (15.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs ZIM, One-Off Test, Day 2
Six!
DROPPED! Tafadzwa Tsiga shells it! In the channel on off, on a nagging length, shaping away a bit, Jamie Smith fiddles at the delivery away from his body. The ball catches an outside edge and it goes to the right of the keeper, Tsiga who dives to his right but fails to cling on.
On a good length, wide outside off. Shaping away from the right-hander, Jamie Smith leaves it alone.
FOUR! What a shot from Jamie Smith to get off the mark! Full and on the pads, Jamie Smith clips it off the middle of the bat, as the ball goes on the bounce over deep mid-wicket fence.
On back of a length, just outside off. Harry Brook works it towards third man for a run.
Dug in short, on off, Harry Brook pulls it in front of square to the left of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
From over the wicket, on good length, on off. Harry Brook guides it towards backward point.
On a full length, outside the off. Jamie Smith leans forward and drives it to the left of the bowler.
Jamie Smith is in next.
OUT! CAUGHT! Short ball that rises viciously on Ben Stokes who is absolutely taken aback by this short ball as he takes his eyes off the ball. The ball takes the top edge and goes high in the air towards deep fine leg, where Ben Curran settles under it and takes a very good catch.
On a length, around off, Harry Brook tucks it down to mid-wicket for a single.
This time on a length, just around the off stump. Ben Stokes opens his arms and cuts it through deep point for a single.
On a full length, outside off. Harry Brook drives it to mid off for a single.
From over the wicket, on a good length, just outside off. Harry Brook defends it to the right of the bowler.
Back of a length and wide outside off, Harry Brook steers it down to the third man fielder for a single.
FOUR! Now Harry Brook's adding salt to the wound! Back of a length, outside off, Harry Brook cuts it fiercely, square of the wicket through the point region for four. Wow, that went to the boundary very quickly.
Dropped and FOUR! Short ball just outside off, Harry Brook plays the upper cut and hits it to the left of deep third man, who runs to his left and gets to the ball, but the ball goes through his hands and hits the boundary ropes on the bounce. It's the substitute fielder Wellington Masakadza who is the culprit.
This time a back of the hand slower short ball, banged into the pitch, on off, Harry Brook pulls it along the ground to the left of deep square leg. Two runs taken.
Short ball that goes easily over the batter's head. Wide given.
From round the wicket, short ball on off, Ben Stokes pulls it along the ground to deep square leg. Singe taken.