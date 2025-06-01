England vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: England will be taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Cardiff. Currently, the hosts have taken 1-0 lead over over West Indies and will now play to clinch the series. Earlier on Thursday, in the defence of 401 runs, England bundled out WI for 162, winning by 238 runs. This is England's second-highest victory in terms of runs. Their biggest win by runs is by 242 runs against Australia at Nottingham in June 2018. This victory against WI is their largest victory against the Windies.

The first ODI was also batter Harry Brook's first assignment as England's full-time white-ball skipper. During the first ODI of a three-match series at Birmingham on Thursday, England outscored South Africa's 392/6 against Pakistan in 2007 to register a total of 400/8 in 50 overs, the highest-ever by a team without scoring a century.

When will the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, June 1.

Where will the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time will the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match start?

The England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The England vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.