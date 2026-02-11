England vs West Indies Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl against the West Indies in their T20 World Cup match in Mumbai tonight. Jamie Overton came in for Luke Wood in the England XI, while Roston Chase replaced Matthew Forde in the West Indies team. After making a narrow escape against minnows Nepal, the Three Lions aim for an improved show against the Windies. In a game that went down to the wire, Sam Curran pulled off a four-run win for England against Nepal. They are now playing against West Indies, who have come into this game riding on a 35-run win over Scotland. (Live Scorecard)