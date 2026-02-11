Story ProgressBack to home
England vs West Indies Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England Captain Harry Brook Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl
England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in their second Group C match
England vs West Indies Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026© AFP
England vs West Indies Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl against the West Indies in their T20 World Cup match in Mumbai tonight. Jamie Overton came in for Luke Wood in the England XI, while Roston Chase replaced Matthew Forde in the West Indies team. After making a narrow escape against minnows Nepal, the Three Lions aim for an improved show against the Windies. In a game that went down to the wire, Sam Curran pulled off a four-run win for England against Nepal. They are now playing against West Indies, who have come into this game riding on a 35-run win over Scotland. (Live Scorecard)
England vs WI Live Updates, T20 World Cup
Right. We are just a few minutes away from the first ball. But before that, Carlos Brathwaite is given the honor of carrying the glittering trophy out to the middle. He places it carefully on the pedestal. Now, the giant flags of both countries are unfurled in the center as both teams walk out for their national anthems. Rally 'Round the West Indies will play first, followed by the English national anthem.
The skipper of West Indies - Shai Hope says that they would have bowled first as well but now have to set the tone with the bat. Adds that they play against England a lot and they both know what the other is capable of, but this is an important match and they need to bring their A-game. Mentions that they have made one tactical change, bringing in Roston Chase for Matthew Forde. Ends by saying Chase's off-break can come in handy against the left-handers of the English team.
The captain of England - Harry Brook says that the stats favors the teams batting second here and cites that is the very reason to bowl first. On the learnings from the Nepal game, he says it is all about staying cool and sticking to the same game plan and processes. Informs that there is one change in their XI as Jamie Overton replaces Luke Wood as they opt to lengthen their batting a bit.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (C/WK), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase (In place of Matthew Forde), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.
England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (C), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton (In place of Luke Wood), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
TOSS - It is time for the coin-flip here in Mumbai. Both the captains, Harry Brook and Shai Hope are out there in the middle with Ian Bishop presenting the toss. Brook gives it a flip, and Hope calls 'Heads' but it comes down as 'Tails'. England elect to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Samuel Badree says it is a bit warm out there but the conditions are pleasant with the temperature being 30 degrees and the humidity around 40 percent. Also adds that there is a very gentle breeze blowing across the stadium, which might provide some respite for the players. About the dimensions, he points out that it is 64 and 65 meters on the square boundaries, and the straight hit is 75 meters. Nasser Hussain joins and gives his impressions on the surface and informs that it is a fresh strip. Also highlights that the first two games were played on pitch number 8, where the ball gripped a bit for the seamers in the first game, pointing out Shadley van Schalkwyk's variations, and the spinners got a good purchase in the Nepal game. About the current surface, Nasser mentions that it is a fresh one with a good covering of grass. Also observes a few bare patches but reckons it is still a better surface and will stay true. Expects the ball to come nicely onto the bat. Points that England might be playing Overton because they want somebody to come in and hit the pitch really hard, which he does effectively. Then goes on to mention that both sides have a good quality of spin and big hitters, expecting this to be a cracker of a game.
Blast from the past - The last time England and West Indies crossed paths in a T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, in 2016, Chris Gayle set the stage ablaze with a brutal unbeaten hundred off just 48 balls, and with explosive hitters stacked on both sides this time as well, the chances of another run-fest feel very real. Whether it is a moment of individual brilliance or a full-blown batting onslaught, all signs point towards a night of high drama. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates to what promises to be a blockbuster contest.
West Indies blend form with fearless history - West Indies have started this tournament with the kind of energy that reflects their T20 identity, built around big-hitting from Hetmyer, Powell and Rutherford and wicket-taking threats like Shepherd, whose hat-trick in the opener was a sharp reminder of how quickly they can turn a game. That firepower is matched by a strong record against England in T20 World Cups, where they have won five of seven encounters, giving them both confidence and pedigree heading into another high-profile clash.
England tested, but still in control - A narrow victory in their first match showed both England's depth and their resilience, with Brook and Bethell doing the hard work before Curran delivered at the death. They also arrive with recent success against West Indies, having beaten them in their last two encounters in T20 World Cups, which gives them an edge in confidence. But the memory of Carlos Brathwaite's famous night in 2016 remains part of this rivalry, a reminder that no lead is ever truly safe against the Caribbean side.
Battle of Heavyweights - Welcome to what promises to be one of the marquee clashes of the group stage as England versus West Indies brings together two former champions in a game that could go a long way in shaping the qualification places. Both sides are coming in with momentum, and with the chance to grab top spot, this clash carries far more than just bragging rights, as one win here could push them nearer to the Super Six stage, while defeat will only make things harder.
... MATCH DAY ...
Past Glory, Present Fight - 'Carlos Brathwaite, Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name' - those immortal words from Ian Bishop still ring in the ears of every cricket fan, probably except the English, and especially Ben Stokes, who was on the receiving end of four straight sixes that sealed West Indies' second T20 World Cup at the iconic Eden Gardens back in 2016, and now, almost a decade later, the same two sides meet again in another legendary Indian venue, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, as England and West Indies lock horns in a blockbuster Group C clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. When two teams who between them own four of the last eight T20 World Cup trophies face off, history does not whisper, it roars, and that is exactly the feeling around this match, with the Windies at the top and England third, Scotland in between them and only net run-rate separating the trio, making every run count even more with the winner set to go top and take control of the group. England's balancing act - England arrive with both confidence and a warning label after scraping past Nepal in a thriller that almost slipped away, rescued only by Sam Curran's ice-cold final over and Will Jacks' outstanding all-round display, while Harry Brook, now leading the side in his first ICC tournament since taking over from Jos Buttler, stamped his authority with a gritty half-century, and Jacob Bethell looked born for the big stage at number three with a fluent fifty of his own. Yet, for all that promise, England know their true firepower lies at the top, where Buttler and Phil Salt, the two highest run-scorers for England in T20Is in 2025, have yet to explode, and with Tom Banton also searching for rhythm, this batting unit still feels like a storm waiting to break. The bowling has similar duality, with Adil Rashid eager to bounce back from an off day, Liam Dawson proving his value with a match-shaping spell against Nepal, and the much-vaunted pace duo of Jofra Archer and Luke Wood needing to deliver the kind of new-ball and death-over authority that has defined England's best white-ball teams. Muscle and menace - West Indies, meanwhile, showcased both their muscle and their menace in a convincing win over Scotland, where Shimron Hetmyer's blazing 64 off 36 and the late hitting of Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell dragged them to a daunting total. However, Shai Hope and Brandon King will want to be more proactive in the Powerplay to truly strangle opponents early and they could also look to bring in Johnson Charles to help with that. Their bowling, though, already looks tournament-ready, led by the unforgettable Romario Shepherd, who produced the first hat-trick of this World Cup and a five-wicket haul that included four wickets in a single over, while Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie offer a smart spin combination. Jason Holder brings both experience and history after becoming the first Windies player to reach 100 T20I wickets, and Shamar Joseph's raw pace adds a layer of fear. Team Form (Last 5 T20Is, latest result first) - England - WWWWW | West Indies - WWLLW. Pitch and Conditions - Conditions could add another aspect to this contest, with dew expected in this night game but the new ball still likely to ask plenty of questions, as seen in the India vs USA match where timing was hard to find early and several stroke-makers struggled to get going. While Wankhede is traditionally a high-scoring venue, batters may have to take a few overs to settle before teeing off, especially with the first two games here also showing there is some assistance for seamers and spinners alike, making smart bowling and shot selection just as important as raw power. What to expect? With West Indies' depth, balance and momentum up against England's pedigree and explosiveness, this clash carries layers of history, with the two sides having already met seven times in T20 World Cups, the Windies winning the first five, including the iconic 2016 final and a group game here in Mumbai lit up by Chris Gayle's unforgettable unbeaten 48-ball hundred. England have wrestled back control by winning the last two meetings, one of them a brutal drubbing where Adil Rashid spun a web to bowl the Windies out for just 55, setting the stage for another swing in this long-running rivalry as it is a collision between two past champions determined to prove that the future of T20 cricket still runs through them.