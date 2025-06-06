England vs West Indies Live Score Updates 1st T20I
ENG vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the first T20I of a three-match series, in Chester-le-Street. With the T20 World Cup set to take place in India and Sri Lanka next year, this series marks the start of a nine-month preparation process for both sides. Both sides faced off in a three-match ODI series recently, which the hosts won 3-0 earlier this week. Jamie Smith, who opened during the ODIs, keeps his place at the top, with Phil Salt out due to paternity leave. (Live Scorecard)
England XI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts
West Indies XI: Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (capt & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph
Interesting combinations from both sides. England have packed their side with slow-bowling options, with Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts being the only two seamers. As far as the Windies are concerned, they just have the two spin options in Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie but a plethora of seamers! Each its own, aye?
TOSS - Time for the flip of the coin. Harry Brook gives the coin a flip and it has come down in his favour. ENGLAND ELECT TO BAT.
The West Indies look a daunting side, irrespective of their recent poor form in the white-ball format. A shock exit from the Super Eights of the 2024 T20 World Cup would be still hurting and it has been evident in their cricket since, as they have been struggling to win. Since their World Cup exit, they have played 13 completed T20Is and won only 5. If we dissect further, 4 out of those 5 wins came in the first 4 matches. That means, they have won just 1 out of their last 9 completed T20Is. A new captain has been appointed in Shai Hope, and he will aim to get the Windies back to winning ways. Although there is no Nicholas Pooran in this series due to personal reasons, our hope is not shy of expecting a competitive encounter. Amen!
Talking about batting, this series will be a challenge for the home side. Phil Salt is unavailable for this series, due to being on paternal leave. That leaves their batting even more inexperienced, resting majorly on the likes of Brook, Jos Buttler and Ben Duckett. The bowling is even more of an issue, with the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton unavailable or rested - whichever way you look at it, given that England have two major series this year - India visiting after this and in November, Down Under, for another edition of the Ashes. However, the optimistic person that Brendon McCullum is, he will look at this as an opportunity for the inexperienced blokes to stake a claim for a permanent feature in the side.
It has not been a great phase for England since that historic World Cup win at the MCG in 2022. From the start of 2023, they have won 17 out of 40 completed ODIs while in T20Is, they have been slightly better, emerging victorious in 15 out of 32 completed matches. Still, the bottomline is that they have been far from the team epitomised by the great Eoin Morgan post the 2015 ODI World Cup and need a renaissance. After the unceremonious exit from the Champions Trophy earlier this year, the white-ball captaincy reigns have been handed over to Harry Brook and he will aim to restore the pride back in English fans and also the fear which the batters once used to instill in oppositions' minds.
C'mon guys, talk nah! This must be the mantra in that West Indian dressing room, as we head towards the T20 leg of this white-ball tour of England, by the Caribbeans. The ODI series was 3-0 to the hosts, but maybe not entirely surprising either, with the Windies not being at their best in that format. In fact, with the IPL around, many would not have even noticed that series. But now, given that the IPL is done, we embark onto international commitments with more eyes, and this T20 series is a format which the Men In Maroon love. With the next T20 World Cup scheduled in less than 9 months, once again we fall into that category where every team has a bare minimum of T20Is to be played ahead of the mega tournament. Hello and a warm welcome to the first T20I between England and West Indies in Chester-le-Street.
The ODI series is done, and the tour moves to the shortest format. England’s new white ball captain, Harry Brook, has begun in style with a 3-0 sweep over the West Indies, and he will be looking for a similar outcome in the T20i Series. On the other hand, the West Indies, too, are playing under a new captain in Shai Hope. He and the West Indies side would hope to avenge the ODI series loss in a format where they hold a rich history. Talking about the teams, for England, they will be missing the services of Phil Salt, who is on paternity leave. This will provide an opportunity for someone like Tom Banton, who last played a T20 for England in 2022. Ben Duckett has been in good form across formats, and England would hope that he carries it into this T20i series as well. There are a fair number of injuries in their bowling department, with the likes of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, and Gus Atkinson not being available. However, this, indeed, has presented an opportunity to the likes of Matthew Potts and Saqib Mahmood to show what they have got. The spin department, though, looks quite healthy, with the likes of Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, and Liam Dawson in there. West Indies, too, will be missing out on their ace batter, Nicholas Pooran, who has opted out of this series, requesting a break after the IPL. However, West Indies, do have a large number of their T20i stars for this series. Andre Russell is fit to start. Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd are coming in good form after the IPL. Shimron Hetmyer, though, hasn’t had the IPL season he would have hoped for, but we all know what he brings to the table. Their bowling department seems to be slightly on the weaker side, led by Alzarri Joseph. Jason Holder is coming back into the T20 side after almost one and a half years. Matthew Forde is yet to prove himself at the highest level. However, their spin department is well taken care of, with Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hossein doing the duties. So, will the West Indies get the first win of the tour and kick off the T20 series on a good note? Or will the rampant English side continue to dominate the Caribbean side? We shall find out.