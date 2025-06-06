ENG vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the first T20I of a three-match series, in Chester-le-Street. With the T20 World Cup set to take place in India and Sri Lanka next year, this series marks the start of a nine-month preparation process for both sides. Both sides faced off in a three-match ODI series recently, which the hosts won 3-0 earlier this week. Jamie Smith, who opened during the ODIs, keeps his place at the top, with Phil Salt out due to paternity leave. (Live Scorecard)

England XI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts

West Indies XI: Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (capt & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph