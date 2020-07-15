England will hope the return of captain Joe Root proves inspirational in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford starting Thursday. Star batsman Root missed England's four-wicket defeat at Southampton in international cricket's return from lockdown last week after attending the birth of his second child. He has now rejoined the squad, with West Indies needing just one win from the two remaining Tests of the campaign at Old Trafford to clinch a first series win in England for 32 years. Although all three fixtures are being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, Root will be in a familiar situation. England have now lost the opening match of a series for the eighth time in ten campaigns, a run dating back to the 2017/18 Ashes in Australia. Most recently in South Africa they did recover from a heavy defeat in the first Test to win that series 3-1. But now at 1-0 down with just two to play, there is far less margin for error.

When will the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match start?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be start on July 16, Thursday.

Where will the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match begin?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The England vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Sony network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)