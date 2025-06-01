England vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Updates: England are all set to face West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Cardiff. High on confidence after the victory in the first game, the hosts will look to seal the deal in this match. It will also be special win for Harry Brook as it is his first assignment as England's full-time white-ball skipper. Earlier on Thursday, England defeated West Indies by 238 runs to begin the series with a thumping win. After scoring 400/8 in 50 overs, the hosts bundled out West Indies for 162. (Live Scorecard)