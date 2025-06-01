Story ProgressBack to home
England vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
England vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Updates: England are all set to face West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Cardiff.
England vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Updates: England are all set to face West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Cardiff. High on confidence after the victory in the first game, the hosts will look to seal the deal in this match. It will also be special win for Harry Brook as it is his first assignment as England's full-time white-ball skipper. Earlier on Thursday, England defeated West Indies by 238 runs to begin the series with a thumping win. After scoring 400/8 in 50 overs, the hosts bundled out West Indies for 162. (Live Scorecard)
The West Indies, on the other hand, will look to regroup and come back strong in the second ODI. They need to work on their batting approach, as they were thoroughly outplayed in the first match. The visitors will also need to tighten up their fielding and take chances in the field to get England's batters out. If the West Indies can improve in these areas, they might just give England a run for their money in the second ODI. Can they bounce back, or will England continue their dominance? The stage is set for an exciting encounter. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
England's batting lineup was on fire in the first ODI, with its batting unit scoring big runs and breaching the 400 mark. The way they put the West Indies bowlers under pressure and exploited the field placements was impressive. England's batting depth and ability to accelerate at will will make the West Indies' task daunting in the second ODI as well. With such a strong batting performance, England will be confident of repeating the feat and sealing the series. One big boost for the English side was the way Jamie Smith settled in as an opener. Smith was going great guns before perishing and that will be one aspect the side will be keen to tick the checkbox once again.
The cricket world turns its attention to Cardiff's Sophia Gardens as England and the West Indies square off in the second ODI of their captivating three-match series. England will be full of confidence after their dominating performance in the series opener, in which their formidable batting order, highlighted by a scorching innings from Jacob Bethell, attained a massive total that proved unassailable for the West Indies. Under the new captaincy of Harry Brook, England were right on the money from the word go as their batting clicked with a high-octane approach and registered a second-highest score at Edgbaston. Throughout an innings full of spectacular but unfulfilled starts, including half-centuries for Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Harry Brook, Bethell was the leading run scorer with a blistering knock of 82(53). While talking about their bowlers, they were on song as they bundled out the West Indies for a meager 162 runs. Expect England to stick with their high-tempo batting strategy and with the same playing XI as well. For the West Indies, this game is crucial for keeping the series alive. They will be keen to demonstrate better teamwork after finding it difficult to contain England's batsmen and failing to form crucial partnerships in the chase during the first ODI. Skipper Shai Hope has to lead from the front with the bat and requires more contributions from Brandon King, Justin Graves, and, in particular, Keacy Carty, who entered this series with back-to-back centuries against Ireland but failed to convert his start in the first ODI. On the bowling front, their pacers, particularly Jayden Seales, displayed flashes of brilliance but conceded too many runs. Throughout the innings, their bowling unit will need to be more accurate and disciplined in order to demonstrate greater control. England, with their superior form and depth, will undoubtedly be the favorites to clinch the series tomorrow. However, the West Indies, with the hunger to level the series, cannot be underestimated. It promises to be a high-stakes encounter where execution under pressure will be paramount. Settle in for what promises to be a captivating ODI in Cardiff!