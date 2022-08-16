England and South Africa will be squaring off against each other in the first Test of the three-match series on Wednesday. The first Test match will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, while the other two will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and Kennington Oval respectively. Earlier in July, South Africa claimed the three-match T20I series 2-1 while the ODI series ended on level terms at 1-1 after the third ODI was washed out due to rain. It will be interesting to how Ben Stokes-led England approaches the Test series, after making the 'Bazball' word the talk of the town.

When will England vs South Africa, 1st Test match start?

England vs South Africa, 1st Test match will start on Wednesday, August 17.

Where will England vs South Africa, 1st Test match be played?

England vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be played at Lord's, London.

England vs South Africa, 1st Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where England vs South Africa, 1st Test match be broadcast?

England vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of England vs South Africa, 1st Test match be available?

The live streaming for the England vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be available on SonyLiv app.

