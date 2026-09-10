England vs Pakistan Live Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: England will resume their innings from 156/4 on Day 2 on the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Currently, Harry Brook (52*) and Dan Lawrence (5*) are standing unbeaten as England lead by 23 runs. Pakistan, already 2-0 down in the three-match series, were dismissed for a meagre 133 in only 33.5 overs on Wednesday after England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to field in overcast conditions at Edgbaston. Fast bowler Razaullah gave Pakistan hope with two wickets on his debut, including the key scalp of Root for just eight. (Live Scorecard)

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