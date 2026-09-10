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England vs Pakistan Live Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: Pakistan Aims To Bundle Out England At Earliest
England vs Pakistan Live Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: England will resume their innings from 156/4 on Day 2 on the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
England vs Pakistan Live Updates, 3rd Test Day 2© AFP
England vs Pakistan Live Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: England will resume their innings from 156/4 on Day 2 on the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Currently, Harry Brook (52*) and Dan Lawrence (5*) are standing unbeaten as England lead by 23 runs. Pakistan, already 2-0 down in the three-match series, were dismissed for a meagre 133 in only 33.5 overs on Wednesday after England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to field in overcast conditions at Edgbaston. Fast bowler Razaullah gave Pakistan hope with two wickets on his debut, including the key scalp of Root for just eight. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2026, Sep 09, 2026
Day 2 | Lunch
ENG
299/6 (64.0)
PAK
133
Edgbaston, Birmingham
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.67
Batsman
Jamie Smith
47 (53)
Gus Atkinson
5* (10)
Bowler
Razaullah
94/2 (15)
Mohammad Imran
30/1 (10)
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ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test Day 2, Live Updates
No balls highlight the bowling - Pakistan have been very costly with the ball on Day 2 and they will be very disappointed that they have let England go from 39/3 to now 299/6. There wasn't much movement for the seamers to begin with today, but the likes of Mohammad Ali and Razaullah constantly overstepped, and there have been 11 No Balls in this innings alone. There was some good bowling in between, especially around the middle of the session when Mohammad Ali got the ball to move consistently. Razaullah too bowled well towards the end of the session and picked up his second wicket, but overall, it has been lackluster as even the wicket of Harry Brook was a run-out. The post-Lunch session is set to begin at 12.40 pm GMT, and it will be a crucial one. England can take the game well out of Pakistan's reach if Jamie Smith hangs around for about an hour or so. However, if Pakistan get the remaining four wickets quickly, they might still have a shot at redemption, so stay tuned.
Lawrence leads a fiery session with the bat - England came into Day 2 at 156/4, and they managed to muster up 45 runs in the first 5 overs itself, and Dan Lawrence raced into the 40s in the blink of an eye. Harry Brook looked settled at the other end, but a misjudged single sent him packing via a run out. After that, Jamie Smith joined Lawrence, who played well for his 65, but failed to convert a positive showing into a big score. Smith has looked in good nick too and is currently unbeaten on 47 (53). He will now look to maximize this start and bat with the lower order as England look to take their lead beyond 200 and then some.
12.04 pm GMT - LUNCH, DAY 2 - End of an action-packed first session on Day 2. Right now, England have a first-innings lead of 166, which is plenty, and they still have 4 wickets in hand. Pakistan have made inroads with the ball, just not enough, and have it all to do in the next session. As many as 143 runs came in that session, off just 25 overs, so the overrate wasn't the best but the scoring rate was.
Good-length delivery, seaming in, just outside off. Jamie Smith dabs it to cover. That will be Lunch on Day 2!
Back of a length, around off, Jamie Smith punches off the back foot toward mid on.
Nipping in, just outside off. Jamie Smith gets behind the line and blocks it to mid off.
A touch fuller, just outside off, Jamie Smith drives it to mid off.
NO BALL! Mohammad Imran has overstepped once again. Back of a length, around off, Jamie Smith blocks it to cover.
Hard-length delivery, outside off, Jamie Smith tries to slap it away, but gets the bottom edge. The ball bounces dead on the track.
On the fuller side, on middle, angling in. Jamie Smith brings his blade to the front of his pad and defends it to the leg side.
Pitches it up, on middle, Gus Atkinson blocks it back to the bowler.
Bangs a bouncer, over middle. Gus Atkinson swivels on his back foot to pull it away, but removes his eyes from the ball at the very last moment and ends up missing the hit. The umpire signals first bounce to the bowler.
Pitches it up, outside off, Gus Atkinson drives it to cover.
EDGED AND FOUR! Hard length, pushed wide of the off stump, shaping away. Gus Atkinson slashes and slashes hard, getting an outside edge that flies over the slip cordon and goes into the deep third fence.
Back of a length, drifted into the pads, Atkinson looks to work it away but wears it on the thigh pad.
Good use of the review! An appeal for LBW, and it's been given. Gus Atkinson does review it, though. A slingy delivery from Razaullah, full and darted in towards the leg pole. Gus Atkinson looks to get the front leg out of the way and flick but misses. The third umpire has a look and UltraEdge shows a thin inside edge. NOT OUT!
Short, around off, Gus Atkinson looks to punch it toward cover, but gets the inside edge before it rolls to square leg for one.
Short, around off, Gus Atkinson nudges it to square leg.
Yorker, outside off, Gus Atkinson digs it out to mid off.
Just behind the good length, pitching it just outside off and nipping in. Gus Atkinson gets on his front foot to defend, but the ball beats the inside edge and hits the back thigh pad. Appeal goes round, but the umpire remains unmoved. There's a long discussion, but Babar Azam decides to opt against the review, which ends up turning right as the replay shows that the ball is flying over the middle stump with the help of Ball Tracking.