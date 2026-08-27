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England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 1
England vs Pakistan Live: The toss for the second Test between England and Pakistan has been delayed due to rain at Lord's.
England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Live Updates© AFP
ENG vs PAK Live Score 2nd Test: The toss for the second Test between England and Pakistan has been delayed due to rain at Lord's. Persistent showers have left the outfield unfit for a scheduled start. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said he is "90 percent fit" as he returns to lead the side, having missed the opener at Headingley due to injury. Pakistan were thrashed by an innings and 103 runs in Babar's absence as England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2026, Aug 27, 2026
Day 1 | Match Delayed
ENG
PAK
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
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ENG vs PAK 2nd Test Live Updates
UPDATE - 9.52 am GMT - Some much-needed positive news as the rain has finally stopped. The covers will now get some attention, with the umpires set to inspect the conditions at 10.10 am GMT and assess whether we are any closer to getting play underway.
UPDATE - 9.31 am GMT - The drizzle has now turned into proper rain, and the toss has been officially delayed. The covers remain firmly in place as we wait for the weather to ease.
Drizzle to delay Toss at Lord's? It is a frustrating start to the contest at the Home of Cricket, where persistent rain has forced the ground staff to lock the covers firmly in place. While a delay to the official toss is now highly likely, the hard-working ground crew is already sweeping standing water off the covers as the heavy downpour transitions into a very light drizzle. Although dark clouds continue to hover menacingly over the venue, this passing spell appears to be clearing out, with highly encouraging patches of blue sky finally breaking through.
Resilience in Colombo - Over at the SSC in Colombo, Sri Lanka is staging a heroic fightback against India in the second Test after being forced to follow on. India put up a mammoth first-innings total of 503 before declaring, subsequently rolling the hosts over for 290 and enforcing the follow-on. While a clean sweep looked inevitable for a dominant Indian side, the Lankan batters dug deep to turn the match on its head, miraculously wiping out the deficit to now lead by 170 runs by the Tea break. Driving this astonishing resistance is Sonal Dinusha, who is closing in on his third century in just four innings this series. For Sri Lanka, dragging this match out to a draw would taste as sweet as victory after being written off, making this a thrilling alternative to monitor by switching tabs as we await the toss here at Lord's.
Stepping into legend status - When play commences in less than an hour from now, England captain Joe Root will achieve a historic milestone by walking out for his 168th Test match. This appearance breaks his tie with longtime teammate Stuart Broad, drawing him level with Australian icons Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh, and leaving only Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson ahead of him in cricket history. Balancing personal greatness with captaincy duties, an openly irritated Root has demanded total focus and an end to off-field mistakes. He will look to lead by example with the bat, aiming to replicate the team's first-innings batting masterclass to completely shut Pakistan out of the series. We are moments away from the all-important toss and team news.
Pace war at the helm - Lord’s has historically been a comforting venue for Pakistan, who cherish a proud record here featuring memorable Test triumphs in both 2016 and 2018. However, relying on nostalgia won't be enough to counter England’s current terrifying squad. In the first Test, the ferocious pace quartet of Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, and Gus Atkinson utterly overwhelmed the visitors, skittling them for 171 and 135. To close this glaring skill gap, Pakistan’s team management will be heavily weighing a crucial bowling change, considering unleashing the youthful energy of Ubaid Shah to replace either Khurram Shahzad or Mohammad Abbas. We can also expect to see Aamer Jamal replacing either of the pacers or Ali Usman, as he gives balance with both bat and ball and will give another pace-bowling option on a deck that might just support the pacers.
Babar reclaims his throne - Pakistan's hopes have received a massive boost with the return of their premier batter and full-time skipper, Babar Azam. After sitting out the painful innings defeat in Leeds with a right-hand finger injury, Babar has declared himself 90 percent fit to take the captaincy back from Salman Agha. Slotting into his crucial number four position, his presence provides desperate stability to a batting unit that crumpled cheaply in the series opener. His comeback forces a vital tactical reshuffle, elevating Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique up the order to replace the likely to be dropped, Azan Awais, as the tourists look to build on Shafique's gritty first-Test half-century. It will be a pick between Azan Awais and Imam-ul-Haq to slot one position as an opener.
Drama off-field, dominance on-field - Hello and welcome to the fans of this beautiful game. England heads into the iconic Lord’s Test juggling massive off-field distractions with brilliant on-field form. Despite sweeping overhauls to their leadership, coaching panel, and team code of conduct, disciplinary issues continue to plague the hosts. The latest controversy involves speedster Brydon Carse, who was ruled out following a nightclub arrest in Derby, sparking an official ECB probe and a sudden call-up for Sonny Baker. Fortunately for the home fans, Joe Root’s squad is elite at blocking out external noise. Their clinical, post-Bazball demolition of Pakistan at Headingley proved they mean business, and the hosts look ready to channel their internal frustrations into securing an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
... MATCHDAY ...
Home of Cricket awaits another chapter - 175.3 overs. 1053 balls. Barely two days of cricket were needed before Pakistan were taken apart at Headingley. England absolutely demolished Pakistan to claim a fantastic 1-0 lead in this three-match series. Now, riding that wave of destruction, they roll into Lord's with a spring in their step, up against a battered and bruised Pakistan outfit who find themselves staring down the barrel. Lose here, and the series is as good as gone. Win in battles, lose in war - England may well be on course for a series win, and will walk into Lord's as the firm favourites, but there's one scoreline they still can't shake. Of all the grounds in the world, Lord's is the one where Pakistan have quietly got the better of them for over a decade and a half. England's last win over Pakistan there came back in 2010, when Andrew Strauss led the side and James Anderson and Stuart Broad were operating near their peak, bowling Pakistan out by an innings and 225 runs. Since that day, the captaincy has changed hands more than once and plenty of careers have run their full course, yet this particular head-to-head hasn't moved an inch. Alastair Cook's team fell short in 2016, Joe Root was given a harsh early taste of captaincy in 2018, and on both occasions it was Pakistan celebrating at the home of cricket. Their Lord's record may have been strong in the last two stints here, but that has proven to be the exception rather than the rule when it comes to the bigger picture. Pakistan haven't won a Test series in England since 1996, a drought now stretching close to three decades. On a complete freefall - Pakistan's Test decline has been stark, and the first Test at Lord's laid bare just how deep their problems run ahead of the second encounter with England. Their batting, once the team's backbone, has turned into a genuine liability. The top order offered little resistance in Leeds, with batter after batter undone by the seam bowling, and under pressure the innings simply folded, managing just one partnership worth more than fifty runs across the entire Test. Their inability to bat through tough phases showed clearly, starts routinely unravelling into rapid collapses, a pattern that points to poor planning and a fragile mindset once the pressure comes on. The absence of Babar Azam, a man who could have anchored the top order, has only made the job of patching things up harder. These aren't cracks being smoothed over anymore, they're being papered over, with not one batter managing to string together any real run of form. The lack of runs from Saud Shakeel, captain Salman Agha and, crucially, Mohammad Rizwan has stood out for a while now, and the tourists desperately need them to find some footing if they're going to put up competitive totals again. A serious soul-searching needed - The pace attack, once Pakistan's greatest asset, has lost its bite over recent years. At Leeds, the bowlers struggled to generate any consistent pressure, their lack of speed and penetration making it easy for England's batters to simply settle in and play their natural game. The one bright spot was Ali Usman, the left-arm orthodox, who picked up a consolation five-wicket haul, while Khurram Shahzad also showed glimpses of promise with a three-wicket return. Also, fielding and on-field decision-making have also been subpar, with unimpressive fielding standards and questionable tactical choices draining momentum and morale. These issues were on full display at Leeds, where missed chances and lax fielding allowed England to capitalise. Life after Bazball - With the Bazball era now firmly consigned to history, and former captain Ben Stokes turning out for Durham, England's fresh chapter got off to a flying start. The quality of the opposition left plenty to be desired, but given England's recent record, nothing can be taken for granted here. This was only their third Test win in their last 11 attempts, and they haven't lifted a series at home since December 2024. Going by everything on show so far, it would be a genuine surprise if that wait doesn't come to an end at Lord's or Edgbaston in the weeks ahead. Aggression with substance - England’s batting has been the cornerstone of their success, blending fearless intent with match-winning contributions from their core. Harry Brook has been exceptional against Pakistan, averaging 84.72 across 11 innings with four centuries, including a triple-ton in Multan in 2024. His ability to capitalise on loose deliveries and punish erratic bowling was on full display at Headingley, where he and Dan Lawrence (51) extended England’s lead with a brisk partnership. Joe Root, now back as Test captain following Ben Stokes’ retirement, remains the bedrock of the lineup and it showed with his classy 66 in Leeds. The middle order, featuring Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith, has shown resilience as well. Seam heavy and effective - Brydon Carse's latest episode may have put another dent in what had otherwise been a spotless run for England's pace attack. You don't need to be a crisis management expert to know that seeing headlines about a nightclub incident for the third time in nine months is not a good look. England's pace attack, though, has been revitalised, with Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue leading the charge at Headingley, both picking up five-wicket hauls in the first Test. Gus Atkinson adds yet another layer to an already potent attack, and then there's Jofra Archer, bringing his own brand of heat and intensity. Between them, this seam quartet was enough to suck the wind clean out of Pakistan's sails, sharing all 20 wickets across the Test without needing any help from the spinners. Team form (Last 5 Tests, recent first) - ENG - WLLWL | PAK - LWLLL. What to expect? Lord’s now becomes the stage where England must prove their revival is more than a one-off against a weakened opponent, and where Pakistan must decide whether this tour ends in humiliation or a fightback. A 2-0 lead would all but seal the series for Root’s men and silence the lingering doubts about life after Bazball. A Pakistan win would at least keep the contest alive and give their shattered confidence something to cling to. Expect England to back the same seam-heavy, high-tempo formula that worked in Leeds, while Pakistan face a simple but brutal choice - tighten their batting discipline and fielding standards, or watch another chapter of their Test decline play out at the Home of Cricket.