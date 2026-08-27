ENG vs PAK Live Score 2nd Test: The toss for the second Test between England and Pakistan has been delayed due to rain at Lord's. Persistent showers have left the outfield unfit for a scheduled start. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said he is "90 percent fit" as he returns to lead the side, having missed the opener at Headingley due to injury. Pakistan were thrashed by an innings and 103 runs in Babar's absence as England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (Live Scorecard)

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