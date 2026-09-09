England vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, 3rd Test: England, which have already sealed victory in the series, won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final Test against a new-look Pakistan team at Edgbaston today. Captain Joe Root, who has been below his best with the bat in the series, announced an unchanged England team. Pakistan, which caused a major surprise by sending seven players home after the second-Test defeat at Lord's, plus the head coach and the bowling coach, made four changes to its side. Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, bowlers Imran Randhawa and Razaullah Khan made their Test debuts while opening batter Saim Ayub returned to the team. England went 2-0 up in the series after beating Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord's. (Live Scorecard)

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