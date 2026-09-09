England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 1
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test LIVE Score Updates: England, which have already sealed victory in the series, won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final Test.
England vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, 3rd Test: England, which have already sealed victory in the series, won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final Test against a new-look Pakistan team at Edgbaston today. Captain Joe Root, who has been below his best with the bat in the series, announced an unchanged England team. Pakistan, which caused a major surprise by sending seven players home after the second-Test defeat at Lord's, plus the head coach and the bowling coach, made four changes to its side. Wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori, bowlers Imran Randhawa and Razaullah Khan made their Test debuts while opening batter Saim Ayub returned to the team. England went 2-0 up in the series after beating Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord's. (Live Scorecard)
No run, the batter has just blocked that from the crease.
Good length, outside off, Azan Awais is forced to play at it because of the angle created by Ollie. But the ball nips away and beats his outside edge.
A fractionally full, outside off, shaping away late. Azan Awais leans forward to defend, but gets a fat outside edge. But he plays with soft hands and hence the ball goes to ground and rolls to the first slip fielder. Where, Root? is stationed.
Stays a bit low from a good length as Robinson challenges the front pad. Azan Awais hangs back and stabs it back to the bowler.
Full and on middle with just a hint of an inward shape, Abdullah Shafique stretches forward and pushes it straight back at the bowler.
Bangs it short and outside off, Shafique ducks underneath it.
Slanted down leg, full, Awais whips it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Spears it on a fuller length, and attacks the pads. Azan Awais brings the bat in front and solidly blocks it out.
Hammers it on a good length, and gets it to leave the batter. Azan Awais gets completely squared up but just manages to drag his bat inside the line to let it fly through to Smith behind.
FOUR! Lovely shot! Even better than the first one he played. Full and wide outside off, Azan Awais cashes on the width and cracks it past the vast acreage in the cover-point region for a boundary.
Play and a miss! Probes it on a good length, just outside off. Abdullah Shafique leans forward to defend, but the ball zips away and beats his outside edge. Jamie Smith is standing up to the stumps and gathers it sharply behind the wickets.
Attacks the stumps, on a fullish length, Abdullah Shafique blocks it in front by pressing forward.
England already have their first breakthrough and Robinson's remarkable summer continues as this is his 24th wicket in this series. Abdullah Shafique is in at number 3.
OUT! LBW! There's the first wicket and Robinson gets his 100th Test wicket in just his 24th appearance in the whites. Bowls it full and angles it into the batter. It further jags in off the pitch. Saim Ayub gets drawn forward and attempts to drive it straight, but gets beaten on the inside edge with the ball thudding his back pad. A lot more confident appeal from Robinson and the men behind the bat, and Chris Gaffaney obliges. Saim Ayub has immediately sent it upstairs for a review. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. In fact, it's a daylight gap between bat and ball. Ball Tracking comes up and confirms three reds, with the ball projected to crash into the leg stump. A ten-ball duck for Ayub as Pakistan are 8/1.
Short of a good length, on off, angling in. Ayub hangs back and knocks it to mid off.
Nice and full, around off, crunched away to the short cover fielder.
Beaten! Inviting line and length. Full, just outside off, Saim Ayub draws the front foot out and looks to drive it straight but the ball lands and just nips away to beat his outside edge.
FOUR! A pistol-click sound when it left the bat. Long half-volley by Archer, outside the off stump. Azan Awais leans on, frees his arms and cracks it through the covers for a boundary to get off the mark. First runs off the bat for Pakistan.
Massive deviation, full and outside off, Awais lets it be.
On a fuller length, around off, this is watchfully blocked out by Azan.