England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Live Score Updates: History Or Bust For Pakistan As England Eye 400+ Target
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will be resuming their innings from 177/7 on Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, London.
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will be resuming their innings from 177/7 on Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, London. After rain forced an early stumps on Day 3, England were leading by 357 runs as Dan Lawrence (50*) and Ollie Robinson (2*) remained unbeaten. Earlier, England's bid for victory was thwarted with no play possible on Saturday morning at the home of cricket because of showers. The hosts eventually resumed in the afternoon, on 81-3, and Dan Lawrence raced to 50 not out off 66 balls by the time more rain came 14 balls following the resumption after a late tea. The teams never got back out, with play eventually abandoned for the day at 6.30 p.m. local time because of bad light. (Live Scorecard)
ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates
More trouble for Pakistan - The word going around is that Imam-ul-Haq, who picked up a calf strain while fielding in the first innings, will need around 10 days to recover. He did not bat in the first innings and, although there is no official word yet from Pakistan on whether he will take any further part in the game or the series, him batting in the second innings looks unlikely.
Difficult but not impossible - That is what Mohammad Ali had to say about the task that lies ahead of Pakistan, and he remains hopeful of a positive result. If the Asian side do manage to avoid defeat in this Test, we will have witnessed something remarkable. But that is for later. First up is the task of finishing off England’s innings, something Pakistan have found difficult in recent times. They will have to hit their straps straight away to limit the damage.
Pitch under the spotlight - Lord’s has been under heavy criticism recently for the up-and-down nature of the surfaces here. Day 3 brought that unevenness to the fore, with the ball also moving around laterally quite a lot under overcast skies. England are already 357 runs ahead, and if the pitch continues to behave unpredictably, it will only add to Pakistan’s challenge.
Hello, everyone - We are back for Day 4 action, hoping for better fortunes with the weather after only 24.5 overs were possible on Day 3. It looked like we might get some play late in the evening yesterday as the skies began to clear, but to the surprise of many, play was eventually called off. The weather looks better than yesterday, although rain is expected to arrive around Lunch. Let’s hope for the best and keep our fingers crossed for a productive day.
... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...
That's all from us - And that brings us to the end of a heavily rain-hit Moving Day, where England have tightened their grip on the game, leaving Pakistan with plenty to do if they are to save the Test and keep the series alive. Day 4 gets underway at 10 am GMT, so join us early for all the build-up. Hopefully, the weather stays away and allows us plenty of action. Cheers!
A fleeting passage - We managed only 14 balls in the final session before the rain returned, with a couple of false starts offering hope of a restart, only for the gloomy conditions to keep getting in the way. England added 15 runs, stretching their lead to 357, but lost Gus Atkinson to Mohammad Ali in the brief passage of play. At the other end, Dan Lawrence brought up a fine fifty and looked in the mood to take the attack on, something England will likely look to continue when they return to the middle.
Rain finally gives way - After the entire morning was washed out, the players finally got back on the field, only for another spell of rain to interrupt proceedings. The conditions remained tough, with the ball jagging around and keeping the batters on their toes, but England were intent on making the most of whatever play was available. Gay’s solid overnight effort came to an abrupt end when a delivery kept ridiculously low, while Lawrence stood firm and looked to attack alongside Brook, who made a lively 34. Smith then became Abbas’ third victim without adding much, but England still managed to pocket 81 runs in the session, taking their lead to 342 by Tea.
5.35 pm GMT - STUMPS, DAY 3! Well, the outcome we feared has arrived. The umpires have taken another light reading, and it appears to be above the limit set on Day 1. With little confidence that the conditions will improve sufficiently in time, they have decided there will be no further play today and have called STUMPS on Day 3 due to Bad Light.
UPDATE - 5.33 pm GMT - The skies have brightened up slightly, with the umpires now in conversation with the ground staff. However, there is still no sign of the covers being moved, and with the clock ticking away, the chances of getting back on the field are becoming slimmer by the minute.
UPDATE - 5.20 pm GMT - The hide-and-seek with the rain continues, with the latest shower now clearing and a few of the covers being peeled back. The umpires are out in the middle having another look at the conditions, but there is still a question over whether the light is good enough for play to resume.
UPDATE - 4.58 pm GMT - Here we go again! The rain has eased up quite a bit, and the side covers have been peeled back off the surface. The hover cover stays put for now. However, the light is a separate headache altogether. It's been gloomy out there, and the floodlights have been blazing pretty much since the first ball was bowled. Pakistan will be hoping to get the start sooner, as they would want to bundle up their opposition before the end of the Day and start fresh on Day 4. Just as we type this update, the intensity of the rain has picked up again and all the covers are coming back on. The chances of getting more action looks pretty bleak now even if the rain stops.
UPDATE - 4.32 pm GMT - And just when the umpires stepped out to inspect the pitch, the rain came right back, picking up pace once more, and the side covers are rushed back on. Did we jinx it, folks?
UPDATE - 4.26 pm GMT - Well folks, here's some positive news! The rain has eased off, though a light drizzle is still coming down. The side covers have already been cleared off the field, and now it's just the hover cover standing guard over the main track. If things go in the right direction, we might get the resumption sooner than we expected.
UPDATE - 4.08 pm GMT - No, no, no, not again! The heavens have opened up once again. With the rain steadily intensifying, the umpires have no choice but to send the players scurrying off the field. The hover cover glide back over the pitch, and the groundstaff spring into action, hauling the giant sheets across to shield the middle square from the elements.
Game stopped due to : Rain Stoppage
Nicely bowled! Mohammad Ali lands this on a good length and on off, gets it to shape away this time. Dan Lawrence steps across to work it to the leg side but gets beaten on the outside edge. That sums up how tough it has been for the batters.
Nasty! Back of a legnth and on off, jags back in a long way. Dan Lawrence can do nothing about it and takes a blow around the box. That's going to hurt!
Pitched up and on middle, angling in and keeping low. Ollie Robinson manages to get his bat down in time to work it towards square leg for another run.
FIFTY FOR LAWRENCE! Off 64 balls. His 6th half-century in Test cricket and he is getting a big applause from the crowd and his dugout as well. Short of a length and on off, Dan Lawrence rolls his wrists and pulls it to deep square leg for a run.