England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will be resuming their innings from 177/7 on Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, London. After rain forced an early stumps on Day 3, England were leading by 357 runs as Dan Lawrence (50*) and Ollie Robinson (2*) remained unbeaten. Earlier, England's bid for victory was thwarted with no play possible on Saturday morning at the home of cricket because of showers. The hosts eventually resumed in the afternoon, on 81-3, and Dan Lawrence raced to 50 not out off 66 balls by the time more rain came 14 balls following the resumption after a late tea. The teams never got back out, with play eventually abandoned for the day at 6.30 p.m. local time because of bad light. (Live Scorecard)

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