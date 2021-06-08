England's home summer cricket season began with the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, which ended in a draw. While there was enough action on the field to keep viewers glued to the game, there was also a funny incident in the stands that drew the attention of the crowd and players alike. One fan was seen struggling to put on his raincoat, and as the cameraman focused on him, the rest of the crowd were presented with some comic relief.

After trying to figure out how to put it on for a while, he realises that he is on the big screen and gives a wave. He soon sees that he has put it on backwards, as a roar of laughter erupts in the stadium.

He then takes it off and puts it back on - this time the correct way - and proceeds to raise his arms out wide as if to celebrate the achievement.

The crowd reacts with loud cheers and even England opener Rory Burns, who was fielding at the time, is seen applauding the gentleman.

Watch the hilarious video here:

"They're not as easy at they look"



This man's reaction is everything pic.twitter.com/Czlt0nxSUI - England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2021

Burns was one of England's star performers in the match, with his century helping the hosts put up a decent total in their first inning after debutant Devon Conway hit a double-century to power New Zealand to 378.

Rain washed out a whole day's play and Dom Sibley and Joe Root did enough in England's second innings to help them play out a draw after New Zealand set them 273 to win.