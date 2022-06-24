The duo of all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell has added the most number of partnership runs for New Zealand during a Test series, adding a total of 611 runs so far. The duo accomplished this record during the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. Mitchell-Blundell put on another solid show for their side. After NZ was struggling at 123/5, the duo put up a stand of 120 runs which ended with Blundell being dismissed for 55 by pacer Matty Potts.

With this, the duo has beaten the record of batters Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones, who put together 552 runs in two innings against Sri Lanka in 1991.

So far, the duo has had some amazing partnerships in the series so far. Before this 120-run stand in the final Test, the duo put up a 236-run stand in the first innings of the second Test, followed by a 45-run stand in the second innings.

In the first Test at Lord's as well, the duo put up 15 runs in the first innings. Though this stand was the most disappointing of them all, it was followed by a stand of 195 runs in the second innings.

Mitchell has been in an amazing form in the series so far. In five innings, Mitchell has scored 482 runs at an average of 120.5. Three centuries and one half-century has come out of his bat, with the best score of 190.

Blundell has also done well. He has scored 295 runs in five innings at an average of 59. One century and two half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 106.

Promoted

Coming to the match, England's innings is currently in progress. Earlier batting first, NZ were bundled out for 329. Mitchell (109) and Blundell (55) played top knocks that powered Kiwis to such a solid score.

Jack Leach was the star for England with the ball, taking 5/100 with his spin bowling. Stuart Broad also took 3/62.