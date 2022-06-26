England Men's Test wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has tested positive for COVID-19, England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday. Foakes was unable to keep wicket yesterday on day three of the ongoingTest at Headingley suffering from back stiffness. On a further medical assessment yesterday evening, he subsequently tested positive after administering an LFT COVID-19 test.

"Details of his return to the England set-up will be announced in due course. However, it is hoped he will be fit for the Test against India starting next Friday at Edgbaston," read an official statement of the ECB.

Get well soon, Foakesy



Welcome to the group, Bilbo



#ENGvNZ ???????? — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2022

Kent wicketkeeper/batter Sam Billings, subject to ICC approval, has been drafted in as a like-for-like COVID replacement and will go straight into the XI when the fourth day gets underway later today. He will keep wickets.

The rest of the England party follows health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required. There are no other positive cases in the camp.

England already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand.