Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Ireland 1st ODI, Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
England vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Live Updates: England will be squaring off against Ireland in the first ODI of the three match series on Wednesday
ENG vs IRE, 1st ODI Live: England will aim for a win© AFP
England vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Live Updates:England will be squaring off against Ireland in the first ODI of the three match series on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds. The Three Lions will be led by Zak Crawley in this series, which will be the final dress rehearsal, before the ODI World Cup in October. England will be coming to this side after clinching a three-match ODI series 3-1 against New Zealand. On the other hand, Ireland will also be putting their best foot forward in order to clinch victory. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Sep 20, 2023
Match Delayed
ENG
IRE
Headingley, Leeds
% chance to win
ENG 76%
IRE 24%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India Vs Australia 2023 Updates and check out Ind vs Aus Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
ENG vs IRE, 1st ODI, Live Updates
UPDATE: 4:35 pm IST (11:05 am GMT) - As expected, the rain has been consistent and the covers are still on. The toss is delayed due to rain. Stay tuned for further updates.
Ireland have not played this format since July this year. They will be playing an ODI after a long break away from home. They have had a good qualifying round for the World Cup. The Irish have won their last 3 ODI's. They will look to continue their streak and defeat their opposition at their home turf. Stay put as live action will be taking center stage shortly. We will be getting you the toss and team news shortly.
England are in super form after dominating a series against New Zealand at home. They won that series 3-1. They will also have the home advantage in this series, and it will be good practice for the squad ahead of the World Cup. The Englishmen will hope that they gain much necessary momentum with another series victory ahead of the World Cup.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks. We are awaiting an exciting clash between England and Ireland. The venue for the first game is Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. There is some prediction of rain so let's hope there is not much interruption in the play.
... MATCH DAY ...
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is just around the corner and in the lead-up to the mega event, England face Ireland in a three-match ODI series, the first of which will be played at Headingley in Leeds. The English cricketing summer has seen plenty of action both domestically and internationally and New Zealand were the latest team to finish their white-ball tour just a few days back after losing 3-1 to the hosts in the ODI series. England, as expected have made a lot of changes to the side for this particular series against Ireland and almost all of the first-team members have been rested keeping the World Cup in mind. Joe Root though will be a part of the squad and will be hoping to get some runs under his belt and it will be Zak Crawley who will lead the team. Crawley had an excellent Ashes just a couple of months back but has only featured in three ODIs for the senior national side, and all of them came against Pakistan during the height of Covid-19. Rehan Ahmed and Luke Wood are two other members that will look to make a mark and with an explosive batting trio of Philip Salt, Ben Duckett and Sam Hain also in the mix, this is by no means a slouch team. There as as many as three uncapped players in the squad and all three of them will most certainly get at least one chance over the course of these three matches. Moving on to Ireland now and they have their usual full-strength team which always possesses a threat and it will be Paul Stirling leading the team. Stirling along with former captain Andy Balbirnie will have a big job up top with the bat and both have been in decent ODI form off late. The likes of Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker will hope to start getting more consistent but even if they don't, Curtis Campher in that middle order will play a big role for the visitors. Joshua Little and Mark Adair are both excellent new ball bowlers and both will hope to use the English conditions to their benefit. A series that might not seem like an important one given the World Cup in sight and the team England are playing but it is still a pretty big deal. England can assess this series in order to fill places in the team that might open up after the World Cup and keep the transition smooth. On the other hand, Ireland will only become better by playing against a quality opposition. Talking about the playing conditions, it will be overcast at Headingley with a few chances of rain as well. The pitch is good for batting but if the pacers hit their strides, they can have a field day as well. So, will a young England side filled with quality individuals rise up to the challenge? Or will an experienced Irish side be able to take the lead? We shall find out.