England vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Live Updates:England will be squaring off against Ireland in the first ODI of the three match series on Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds. The Three Lions will be led by Zak Crawley in this series, which will be the final dress rehearsal, before the ODI World Cup in October. England will be coming to this side after clinching a three-match ODI series 3-1 against New Zealand. On the other hand, Ireland will also be putting their best foot forward in order to clinch victory. (Live Scorecard)