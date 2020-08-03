Pulling off a nutmeg is one of the most satisfying achievements for a footballer. Does it, however, feel better to dribble the ball through the legs of a defender, or indeed your own captain, than taking three wickets and bowling a match-winning spell to help your team defeat your biggest rivals? Well, England pacer Jofra Archer sure reckons so. A day after his Man of the Match performance saw England snatch an unlikely win against Australia to level the three-match ODI series at Old Trafford, Archer shared a video of him nutmegging captain Eoin Morgan after a delivery to Alex Carey.

"Best part of the night for me," Archer captioned the picture with a series of laughing emojis, and added "close em skip," probably referring to Morgan's legs. Finally, he tagged Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to ask him what he thought of his footy skills.

Watch the video here:

Best part of the night for me close em skip , what you recon @MarcusRashford ? pic.twitter.com/3wwqdB6Jcw — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 14, 2020

Rashford, who usually takes care of the football end of things in Manchester, was impressed by Archer's nifty footwork.

"My brother so great to see you happy doing what you're doing. And you're DOING it," Rashford wrote in response to Archer's video.

My brother so great to see you happy doing what you're doing. And you're DOING it https://t.co/3fGyo6RQ8a — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 14, 2020

Archer's teammate Sam Billings, who recently hit his maiden ODI century, also commented on Archer's video.

"How good is a nutmeg," he wrote, to which Rashford replied "Live for it!"

Live for it! — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 14, 2020

While Morgan was probably not best pleased at Archer showing off his football skills at his expense, he was definitely happy about the feisty pacer's brilliant display of bowling.

England were 1-0 down in the series coming into the second ODI, and after posting 231 in their innings, looked consigned to defeat with Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne putting on a 107-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, Morgan brought back Archer and Chris Woakes early to try and wrestle back the momentum and the gamble worked, as Australia lost four wickets for three runs and were eventually bowled out.

"Jofra is obviously an ace and so is Woakesy. It's our strongest suit," Morgan said after the match.

"You like to bowl them in the most important parts of the game and I felt at the time I brought them back that was the most important part because the game was edging away from us."