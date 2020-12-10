International cricket returns to India with England's full tour in February for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour starts from February 7 and Ahmedabad will host a day-night Test from February 24, cricket board sources told NDTV. No international cricket has played in the country since March when South Africa's limited-overs series was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Premier League 2020, originally slated to be held in India from March-May 2020, was also moved to the UAE because of the pandemic. India are currently in Australia on a full tour of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. India won the T20I series 2-1 while Australia took the ODI series by the same margin. The Test series against Australia will begin on December 17 with the first Test in Adelaide.

England's Tests in India will be part of the ongoing World Test Championship and will be the last chance for both teams to make claim for the final of the championship to be held at Lord's later this year.

In addition to England's tour of India early next year, India are also scheduled to tour England in August-September 2021 for five Tests, the itinerary of which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released last month.

The five Tests will be held at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Headingley, the Oval, and Old Trafford with the first game starting from August 4.

India and England last met in Tests on India's 2018 tour to England where India lost a five-match series 4-1.

(With inputs from Rica Roy)