England Survive Scare, Beat Bangladesh To Go Top Of Women's World Cup 2025 Table
The victory takes England ahead of India to the top spot of the World Cup standings.
England beat Bangladesh by four wickets in their Women's World Cup match here on Tuesday. England produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss Bangladesh for 178 and then achieved the target, scoring 182 for 6 in 46.1 overs with Heather Knight top-scoring with an unbeaten 79. Sent in to bat, Bangladesh were reeling at 59 for three before Sobhana Mostary held one end with a patient 108-ball 60. However, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. It was a late flourish from Rabeya Khan (43 off 27 balls) — featuring one six and six fours — that lent some respectability to the total.
For England, Sophie Ecclestone (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers, while Charlie Dean (2/28), Linsey Smith (2/33), Lauren Bell (1/28) and Alice Capsey (2/31) chipped in with wickets.
Fahima Khatun (3/16) was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh.
Brief scores:
Bangladesh Women: 178 all out in 49.4 overs (Sobhana Mostary 60, Rabeya Khan 43; Sophie Ecclestone 3/24, Charlie Dean 2/28).
England Women: 182 for 6 in 46.1 overs (Heather Knight 79 not out; Fahima Khatun 3/16).
