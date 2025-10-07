England beat Bangladesh by four wickets in their Women's World Cup match here on Tuesday. England produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss Bangladesh for 178 and then achieved the target, scoring 182 for 6 in 46.1 overs with Heather Knight top-scoring with an unbeaten 79. Sent in to bat, Bangladesh were reeling at 59 for three before Sobhana Mostary held one end with a patient 108-ball 60. However, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. It was a late flourish from Rabeya Khan (43 off 27 balls) — featuring one six and six fours — that lent some respectability to the total.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone (3/24) was the pick of the bowlers, while Charlie Dean (2/28), Linsey Smith (2/33), Lauren Bell (1/28) and Alice Capsey (2/31) chipped in with wickets.

Fahima Khatun (3/16) was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh Women: 178 all out in 49.4 overs (Sobhana Mostary 60, Rabeya Khan 43; Sophie Ecclestone 3/24, Charlie Dean 2/28).

England Women: 182 for 6 in 46.1 overs (Heather Knight 79 not out; Fahima Khatun 3/16).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)