England announced Friday they were resting opening batsman Ben Duckett from an upcoming T20 series against South Africa following successive one-day international losses to the Proteas, with Sam Curran recalled for the first time this year. Duckett, a first-choice all format player, was out for scores of five and 14 in this week's two ODIs, with defeats at Headingley and Lord's leaving England 2-0 down in a three-match contest ahead of Sunday's finale in Southampton. The usually lively left-hander has looked weary after being one of a handful of England cricketers involved throughout a gruelling five-Test series at home to India before a month of action in the domestic 100 balls per side Hundred competition.

Duckett is set for a key role at the top of England's order when they bid to regain the Ashes in Australia starting in November. It remains to be seen if he will keep his ODI place at Hampshire's Rose Bowl ground this weekend.

England white-ball captain Harry Brook had rejected suggestions Duckett should be rested immediately after Thursday's five-run loss at Lord's, but team management appear to have changed course.

They also seem to have had a rethink about the role of Surrey all-rounder Curran, whose England exile has coincided with head coach Brendon McCullum taking over as limited-overs boss in addition to his Test duties.

Curran was a key figure as the Oval Invincibles won a third straight Hundred title. As well as being added to the England T20 squad to face South Africa, he will also join the three-match trip to Ireland.

His value as a seam-bowling all-rounder was thrown into sharp focus as South Africa secured an ODI series win at Lord's after plundering part-time spinners Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks for 112 runs in 10 overs.

England great Stuart Broad, speaking before Friday's announcement, urged some of the all-format players be given a break ahead of the Ashes.

"I thought England looked a bit tired," he told Sky Sports. "It's understandable."

"They played 25 days solid, hard cricket against India in the Test series and two days later they were straight into the The Hundred. Now they're playing a white-ball series and the winter is only getting busier.

"Now they have lost this series I would be half-tempted to send Ben Duckett and Joe Root up the M1 (motorway to go home) rather than down to Southampton," the former paceman added.

"I think there are some jaded minds," said Broad.

