England Lions vs India A Live Cricket Score And Updates Of 1st Unofficial Test
England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Live: Abhimanyu Easwaran-led Indians look to hit the ground running.
England Lions vs India A Live Score Updates: India's tour of England begins with the India-A side taking on England Lions in the first unofficial Test, starting May 30 (Friday) at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Abhimanyu Easwaran leads the India A side against the hosts, with top players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, etc. in his company. The England Lions squad also boasts of some known names in the form of Josh Hull, Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, etc. The likes of Chris Woakes and pace prospect Josh Baker will not be available for the opening match of the series. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Cricket Score and Updates of England Lions vs India A 1st Unofficial Test:
Welcome, one and all, for a thrilling installment of the India A in England, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025. We're live from the prestigious St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, where England Lions and India A are set to lock horns.