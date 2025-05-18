England great James Anderson took two wickets for Lancashire on Saturday, nearly a year on from his emotional Test farewell at Lord's. The most successful fast bowler in Test history, with his 704 wickets a record for any England cricketer at that level, Anderson had not played a competitive match since his international swansong against the West Indies at Lord's last June. The 42-year-old has since worked as a bowling consultant with the England team, while also repeatedly insisting he still had something to offer as a player

Anderson signed a new one-year deal with his native Lancashire earlier this year, but missed the first five games of the County Championship season with a calf injury.

He needed just 18 balls on Saturday, however, to get back among the wickets, with Anderson dismissing Caleb Jewell.

After Lancashire -- who started this round of matches bottom of the Second Division, having yet to win a Championship match this season - posted 458 all out before tea on the second day, cheers rang round Old Trafford when Anderson's name was announced to open the bowling at the James Anderson End.

He had a tough start, with Anderson driven for three boundaries in his third over.

But switching to around the wicket, he bowled Jewell with a ball that clipped the top of off stump.

Anderson struck again when David Lloyd edged behind to wicketkeeper Matty Hurst.

The veteran paceman finished the day with figures of two for 24 in five overs, with Derbyshire 112 for four in their first innings at stumps -- a deficit of 346 runs.

