The England cricket culture faced fresh criticism after fast bowler Brydon Carse was pictured in handcuffs outside a nightclub in Derby and surrounded by police officers. The incident came just days after Joe Root called for greater responsibility from the players and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to remove Carse from the squad ahead of the 2nd Test against Pakistan. Former England skipper Alastair Cook believes that the players need to exercise better judgement instead of simply avoiding nights out altogether ahead of matches. “Just have some kind of brain cells amongst you, seeing what's just gone on,” Cook said on the Stick to Cricket podcast. “Surely someone says either don't go to that place, or at 12 a.m. or 1 a.m. say, 'Let's go and find ourselves somewhere quieter if we want to carry on,” the legendary England batter added.

Joe Root has admitted he is “really hacked off” that England's off-field issues continue to overshadow their performances on the field, after Brydon Carse was briefly arrested following a night out in Derby and subsequently withdrawn from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan.

England had only just returned to form, dominating Pakistan in an innings and 103-run victory at Headingley in three days. The win was also a successful comeback for Root in charge of England's Test side.

“If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off,” Root told a press conference. “I'm really disappointed that after last week's performance we are sat here and we're talking about something not related to it at all.

“In terms of the incident itself, obviously with the regulator, there's not a lot I can say on it. It's in their hands now.

“I've spoken to Brydon when I first found out; my first concern was for him as a person. In my time in the dressing room, you obviously develop personal relationships with players.

“I don't think I'm speaking out of turn when I say he's been very upset and has been very apologetic and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he will say that himself.

“It's not the isolated incident itself, it's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field.”

(With IANS inputs)

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